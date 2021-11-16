Be it your budget or your height, this bike with 83 kmpl mileage can be the best option in both the cases.

If your height is normal or short, then know here about that bike which can be a better option for you.

If you are not able to ride a bike due to low height or your feet do not reach the ground while sitting on the bike, then here you can know about that bike which can be the best option for people with low height.

Here we are talking about Hero HF Deluxe bike which is a light weight mileage bike of its company and it is also less in height.

The ground clearance of Hero HF Deluxe bike is 165 mm, due to which the feet of people with low height can easily reach the ground and they can easily ride this bike.

If you want to buy this bike, then know here the complete details of the features, specification and mileage of this bike. Hero HF Deluxe bike is a popular bike of its company which is liked for low price and long mileage.

In this bike, the company has given a single cylinder 97.2 cc engine which is based on air cooled and fuel injected technology.

This engine generates maximum power of 7.94 PS and peak torque of 8.05 Nm, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that the bike gives a mileage of 83 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

Talking about the size and weight of the bike, its curb weight is 109 kg, due to which it proves to be a better option for those who like light weight bikes.

Hero HF Deluxe bike length is 165 mm, width is 720 mm, height is 1045 mm, seat height is 805 mm, which can be considered a better option for people with low height.

The starting price of this Hero HF Deluxe bike is Rs 48,950, which goes up to Rs 58,475 on the top model.