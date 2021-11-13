‘Be Nice to Tourists’: New York’s Arts Scene Needs International Visitors
Many readers in Toronto, London, Paris and Hong Kong will be greeted with a full-page advertisement from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York when they open their newspapers on Monday.
“We reopened in August 2020, but one important thing is missing – you, our international visitors,” the ad says. “Mate is only Mate when visitors from all over the world enjoy it every day.”
Unusual exhibits – Museum officials say they do not believe they have so far run a global marketing campaign aimed at visitors away from their Fifth Avenue home – indicate a thirst for foreign visitors to return to New York’s art institutions. For the first time since the early months of 2020, the US border was reopened to international tourists this week. Their return marks another milestone in New York’s resumption, and some areas of the city’s economy are more attracted to foreign travelers – or more inclined. It’s for earning – more than art.
Chris Haywood, vice president of the city’s tourism agency, NYC, and the company’s global communications, said, “We need to regain this segment.” “Art and culture are going to lead our recovery. That is the backbone.”
Indeed, billions of dollars and thousands of jobs are at stake. Employment in the arts, entertainment and recreation sectors in New York City fell 66 percent between December 2019 and December 2020, the state report said. Even if things are reopened and workers are re-employed, the challenges remain: the tourism agency estimates that visitor spending will be around $ 24 billion in 2021, about half of what was spent in 2019.
International visitors typically make up one-fifth of city visitors, but they stay longer and spend more than domestic visitors: half of all travel dollars they spend.
On Broadway, about 15 percent of tourists from outside the United States visit during the traditional season, said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. (The Lion King’s website is lined with flags indicating where to click to translate into French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Chinese, and Spanish.)
The Metropolitan Opera says international ticket sales accounted for about 20 percent of total box office earnings over the past five seasons. And more than half of all international visitors to New York visit an art gallery or museum during their trip, according to NYC and company data. One in four goes to live performances in the city – be it concerts, plays, music, dance performances or operas.
So New York is missing them.
“This is a big step,” said Victoria Bailey, executive director of the Theater Development Fund, a non-profit organization that runs TKTS booths, where about 70 percent of tickets are bought by tourists and half of those sold are overseas. Migrants
Groups are being formed to serve foreign tourists. Broadway Inbound, a subsidiary of the Shubert organization responsible for the wholesale distribution of show tickets, recently relaunched a marketing program that helps highlight more than 20 partnership shows for group shoppers, tour operators and the travel industry.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art has moved some of its marketing dollars abroad because it has set a “ceiling” on attendance, museum spokesman Ken Wein said. Before the epidemic, about one-third of the museum’s visitors were international travelers; Today, the number of people visiting the museum every day is half that of March 2020.
Musicals such as “The Phantom of the Opera” have attracted tourists who want to see the long-running show they are familiar with, they have deliberately invested dollars in commercials this holiday season and put their performances in high traffic, tourist areas. That’s why next to the TKTS booth is a gorgeous three-dimensional statue of the Phantom mask, and there are outdoor advertisements for “Chicago” throughout Times Square.
Foreign travelers have not yet begun to purchase “Phantom” tickets in physical numbers, said Aaron Lustbeder, the show’s general manager. But officials hope to change soon.
“Generally, January and February are the weakest months of the year and this is certainly true for Phantom,” he said. “We expect that due to nearly two years of demand and most people will take at least a few weeks to plan, the number of international tourists to the city is very high in these short months.”
Barry Weissler, creator of “Chicago”, said the show typically partnered with online travel sites to advertise and try to attract foreign tourists before their flight to New York.
And for their part, overseas tour operators and ticket sellers say they have begun to return to their New York business – to some extent.
Eric Lang, who runs an Amsterdam-based travel and information website that helps holidaymakers plan trips to New York, said his ticket sales in October were about 5 percent of normal. This month, before the epidemic, sales for this period are closer to 15 to 20 percent than expected. “Increase from zero,” he said.
Lee Burns, product manager of AttractionTickets.com, which sells event tickets to people and travel agents in the United Kingdom, said it may be “a little too late” for Americans to relaunch to take advantage of the 2021 holiday season. . So far, he said, his company’s New York sales are only 10 percent higher than normal for the holiday season.
“People are now booking for the next Thanksgiving and next Christmas,” he said. However, he said that he and his team are trying to find out if there are any deals that Black Friday can offer.
People who come to New York from abroad need to navigate and comply with the rules and vaccine requirements set by the state, city, and individual locations.
They will find that many venues and presenters, including Broadway theaters, the Met Opera, New York Philharmonic, Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, will admit passengers showing proof of receiving one of the vaccines approved by the WHO – a list that includes AstraZeneca. , Synopharm and Synovac, vaccines not authorized for use in the United States.
To help theatergoers prepare for their “Come From Away” visit, the show recently released a health and safety video outlining what patrons should expect when at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater. An official at Broadway Inbound said the video’s creators have been contacted and will help ensure it is educational for domestic and foreign visitors.
Haywood, meanwhile, already had a plea for the New Yorkers here. “Treat tourists well,” he said. “It’s important.”
#Nice #Tourists #Yorks #Arts #Scene #International #Visitors
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.