‘Be Nice to Tourists’: New York’s Arts Scene Needs International Visitors

Many readers in Toronto, London, Paris and Hong Kong will be greeted with a full-page advertisement from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York when they open their newspapers on Monday.

“We reopened in August 2020, but one important thing is missing – you, our international visitors,” the ad says. “Mate is only Mate when visitors from all over the world enjoy it every day.”

Unusual exhibits – Museum officials say they do not believe they have so far run a global marketing campaign aimed at visitors away from their Fifth Avenue home – indicate a thirst for foreign visitors to return to New York’s art institutions. For the first time since the early months of 2020, the US border was reopened to international tourists this week. Their return marks another milestone in New York’s resumption, and some areas of the city’s economy are more attracted to foreign travelers – or more inclined. It’s for earning – more than art.

Chris Haywood, vice president of the city’s tourism agency, NYC, and the company’s global communications, said, “We need to regain this segment.” “Art and culture are going to lead our recovery. That is the backbone.”