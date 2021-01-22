Be scared Lanka you have been burned before Wasim Jaffer taunted against sri lanka by showing picture of Hanuman ji IND vs SL 2ND T20I –

Former Indian Test team opener Wasim Jaffer has taunted Sri Lanka by showing the picture of Hanuman ji. He has said that you should be afraid of Lankans, because you have already been burnt. Wasim Jaffer made a tweet before the start of the second T20 against Sri Lanka and after the toss.

Jaffer posted a picture of Hanuman ji in his tweet. In this picture Hanuman ji is in the court of Ravana, the king of demons. Hanuman ji had made it easy for his tail for not giving Ravana’s seat. The seat of Hanuman ji was elevated from the seat of Ravana. According to Ramcharit Manas and Ramayana, this is the incident when Hanuman ji reaches Ravana’s court after burning Lanka with his tail.

Wasim Jaffer wrote in the caption of this picture, ‘This is our tail in this match. Fear the Lankans, you have already been burnt.’ He also tagged his tweet on SLvIND. Many people on social media praised Wasim Jaffer for taunting Sri Lanka in this way. @WholesomeBhanu wrote, ‘Where do you come up with such crazy ideas for tweets, seriously.’ @AbdullahNeaz wrote, ‘ICC Memr of the Decade.’

@IPLCover wrote, ‘According to Mohammad Kaif on Sony Ten, whatever is left with India is enough to beat this Sri Lanka team.’ @ayarn_modi wrote, ‘Will hit so many balls that the whole of Sri Lanka will smoke smoke.’ @srisport8 wrote, ‘Arjuna Ranatunga must be getting very angry right now. After B, India has also thrown C and D against him. Apart from this, many other people have tweeted.

Our tail this match. Be scared Lanka, you’ve been burned before #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/55mrNMLceL — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 28, 2021

Talking about the Indian team, it has suffered a lot due to Krunal Pandya being Corona positive. Eight players of the team have been ruled out of the entire series. The BCCI was compelled to include five net bowlers in the team.

However, despite all this, the Indian team managed to score 132 runs for five wickets in 20 overs. The credit for this goes to the first three batsmen. Shikhar Dhawan (40) and debutants Devdutt Padikkal (29) and Rituraj Gaikwad (21) made significant contributions.






