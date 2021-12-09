Beamer Ball Hits Australian Batsman Travis Head on Face Falls on Pitch Brett Lee And Fans Remembers Phillip Hughes During Ashes Test Video

Australian batsman Travis Head was hit by a Mark Wood ball in the face on the second day of the first Test of the Ashes series. After this he fell straight on the ground and seeing this incident, the fans remembered Philip Hughes.

On the second day of the first Test match of the Ashes series, Australian batsman Travis Head Jahan remained in the discussion about his batting. At the same time, a beamer ball from England’s bowling Mark Wood hit his chin (chin below the lip). After which he immediately fell on the ground.

After this ball hit by Travis Head, all the Australian fans were reminded of the 2014 accident on which the eyes of the entire cricket world were moist. This was the incident on 27 November 2014 when the ball hit Australia’s rising star Philip Hughes on the head during a home match and he fell there. He was declared brought dead on his way to the hospital.

The incident, which took place during the 82nd over of the Australian innings on the second day of the first Test of the Ashes series, took the breath of every Australian fan for a few moments. The ball was in the hands of Mark Wood of England. He bowled the ball at a speed of 136 kmph which was beamer i.e. full toss above the waist.

The ball hit the head’s gloves and hit his chin. After which they fell there. However, he got up immediately. At that time his partner and players from England also reached him. All the spectators on the field were in awe for a moment. When the ball hit the kangaroo player’s mouth and they fell.

England captain Joe Root apologized as soon as Physio and the doctor arrived on the field. Former Australian bowler Brett Lee, who was doing commentary at the same time, also remembered Philip Hughes. However, the head injury was not serious and he batted again.

The entire team of England was all out for 147 runs on the first day of this match being played at Brisbane’s Gabba ground. In reply, by the end of the second day, Australia scored 343 for 7 wickets. Travis Head also hit the third fastest Ashes century in 85 balls. He is still unbeaten on 112 runs with 12 fours and 2 sixes.