Beanie Feldstein to Star in ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway
Beanie Feldstein will play Fanny Brice, the role that helped make Barbra Streisand a star, in “Funny Girl,” which premieres on Broadway in 58 years.
The revival of the 1964 musical will be directed by Michael Mayer, who previously oversaw a 2015 revival of the show in London. The producers said performances would begin in the spring, but did not specify a date – although an Equity casting call released on August 8 gave April 2 as the first performance – and they said the theater where the musical will be hosted would be announced later.
“The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me,” Feldstein said in a statement. . “So it’s safe to say that playing this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family’s backyard, is truly my life’s dream come true.
“I am extremely grateful to be able to do this alongside such a remarkable creative team,” she added, “and I can’t wait for audiences to come back to theaters!”
“Funny Girl” traces the rise of self-deprecating comedian and actress Fanny Brice, and her relationship with gamer Nick Arnstein. The original production was nominated for eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The sheet music, by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, includes classic songs such as “People” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade”. This new production will have a book edited by Harvey Fierstein.
Feldstein, who starred in the movie “Booksmart” in 2019, made her Broadway debut in 2017 as Minnie Fay in “Hello, Dolly!” », With Bette Midler.
Mayer is well known for directing the 2006 hit “Spring Awakening” and more recently the 2014 revival of the rock musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”.
The producers said additional casting announcements would be released shortly.
