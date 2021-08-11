Beanie Feldstein to Star in ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway

Beanie Feldstein will play Fanny Brice, the role that helped make Barbra Streisand a star, in “Funny Girl,” which premieres on Broadway in 58 years.

The revival of the 1964 musical will be directed by Michael Mayer, who previously oversaw a 2015 revival of the show in London. The producers said performances would begin in the spring, but did not specify a date – although an Equity casting call released on August 8 gave April 2 as the first performance – and they said the theater where the musical will be hosted would be announced later.

“The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me,” Feldstein said in a statement. . “So it’s safe to say that playing this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family’s backyard, is truly my life’s dream come true.

“I am extremely grateful to be able to do this alongside such a remarkable creative team,” she added, “and I can’t wait for audiences to come back to theaters!”