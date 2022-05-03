Sports

Bears great Olin Kreutz fired by Chicago sports outlet after he allegedly ‘physically attacked’ employee

Former Bears center Olin Kreutz was removed from a local Chicago sports media outlet for allegedly attacking an employee.

The CHGO said in a statement late Monday that Krutz had “physically assaulted” an employee and that he was no longer part of the company.

Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and center Olin Krutz share a smile against the Dallas Cowboys at the Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, September 19, 2010, towards the end of their game.

(Ben Noi Jr. / Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The CHGO said in a statement, “Although we are shocked by the incident, we are grateful that the staff is OK.” “The health and safety of our workers is paramount and we will not tolerate any action that endangers it.”

Kreutz responded to the company’s statement with a Mike Tyson quote photo.

Chicago Bears center Olin Krutz is ready to take the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of the 2011 NFC Division Playoff game at Soldier Field on January 16, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois.

(Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

“Social media has made you feel much more comfortable not disrespecting people and not punching them in the face,” the film blames Tyson.

Kreutz is also an analyst at NBC Sports Chicago.

The former center has played in the NFL for the Bears and New Orleans Saints from 1998-2011. He played mostly with the Bears before joining the Saints in his final season in 2011.

Olin Krutz of the Chicago Bears complained to a referee during a game against the St. Louis Rams in Chicago, Illinois on December 6, 2009. The Bears beat the Rams 17-9.

(Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)

He was a six-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro in 2006 and was named to the NFL’s 2000 squad.

