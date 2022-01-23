Bears legend Dick Butkus takes shot at Packers’ Aaron Rodgers after getting verified on Twitter



Dick Butkus began a marketing campaign in mid-January making his case to get verified on Twitter. On Friday, the Chicago Bears legend lastly received the blue checkmark subsequent to his title.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After getting verified, Butkus instantly went after Inexperienced Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and threatened to kick him off the social media website.

“Now that I’ve the blue mark I can kick folks off of the platform proper,” Butkus wrote. “You hear me @AaronRodgers12.”

Rodgers clearly didn’t take the outing of his busy schedule to answer Butkus. The final time the Packers signal-caller despatched out a tweet was again on Jan. 7, when he tweeted concerning the online game “Halo Infinite.” Rodgers’ focus is on Saturday’s playoff recreation towards the San Francisco 49ers.

AARON RODGERS TALKS COVID VAX DRAMA, ALLEGES ‘CENSORSHIP’ IF OPINIONS DON’T FOLLOW THE MAINSTREAM

After Butkus acquired some suggestions from Packers followers, he appeared to sarcastically apologize.

“Sorry you might be nonetheless trapped in a youngsters physique,” Butkus wrote in a single tweet.

“I’ll strive to not disappoint any of you but when I do it’s too rattling unhealthy,” he wrote in a second one.

Butkus, who performed 9 seasons within the NFL, made eight Professional Bowls and was named to 5 All-Professional groups throughout his profession with the Bears. The star linebacker was inducted into the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame in 1979, and his No. 51 jersey was retired by the Bears.