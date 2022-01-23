Sports

Bears legend Dick Butkus takes shot at Packers’ Aaron Rodgers after getting verified on Twitter

Dick Butkus began a marketing campaign in mid-January making his case to get verified on Twitter. On Friday, the Chicago Bears legend lastly received the blue checkmark subsequent to his title.

Former Chicago Bears player Dick Butkus cheers before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles  at Soldier Field on January 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
(Picture by Dylan Buell/Getty Photos)

After getting verified, Butkus instantly went after Inexperienced Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and threatened to kick him off the social media website.

“Now that I’ve the blue mark I can kick folks off of the platform proper,” Butkus wrote. “You hear me @AaronRodgers12.”

Rodgers clearly didn’t take the outing of his busy schedule to answer Butkus. The final time the Packers signal-caller despatched out a tweet was again on Jan. 7, when he tweeted concerning the online game “Halo Infinite.” Rodgers’ focus is on Saturday’s playoff recreation towards the San Francisco 49ers.

Hall of Famer Dick Butkus is seen during the Illinois Fighting Illini and Michigan Wolverines game at Memorial Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Champaign, Illinois.
(Picture by Michael Hickey/Getty Photos)

After Butkus acquired some suggestions from Packers followers, he appeared to sarcastically apologize.

“Sorry you might be nonetheless trapped in a youngsters physique,” Butkus wrote in a single tweet.

“I’ll strive to not disappoint any of you but when I do it’s too rattling unhealthy,” he wrote in a second one.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. 

(AP Picture/Rick Scuteri)

Butkus, who performed 9 seasons within the NFL, made eight Professional Bowls and was named to 5 All-Professional groups throughout his profession with the Bears. The star linebacker was inducted into the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame in 1979, and his No. 51 jersey was retired by the Bears.

