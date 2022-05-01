Beautiful Day to Bring in the Month of May



Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – What a beautiful start to the weekend, sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s! How about a repeat for Sunday? Temperatures will likely climb a touch higher Sunday afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s for most with another day with lots of sunshine. However, clouds will be on the increase by the evening ahead of rain showers that will be moving through overnight and through the day on Monday.

Currently, high pressure is overhead and this will bring clear skies and calm winds overnight. Those of you in the Hudson Valley, where it has been deemed the growing season has begun are under a frost advisory, temperatures tonight could bring some harm to any fresh new plants outside.

With high pressure in place for one more day enjoy another Sun-filled afternoon on Sunday with temperature actually above seasonable levels as we kick off the first day of May!

Our stretch of good luck will be running out through Sunday night. Clouds and even a few showers will be approaching from our next system. I don’t foresee a washout on Monday, but with clouds and a warm front slowly moving in from the south our temperatures will remain on the cooler side for Monday afternoon with highs mainly reaching the mid-50s. But the good news is, that is short-lived, this system moves out rather quickly and is replaced by a push of dry and mild air for Tuesday. Then our next system arrives with more showers for Wednesday.

Futurecast shows plenty of sunshine for tomorrow with high pressure moving directly overhead from the morning hours into the afternoon.

Clouds will slowly be on the increase from southwest to northeast. These will likely not be accompanied by any precipitation initially into Sunday evening. But with all that sunshine, enjoy temps in the mid to upper 60s!





Monday morning, ahead of a warm front we will be dodging scattered rain showers, with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Unfortunately, we will keep the clouds through the afternoon, along with the threat of scattered showers as well. Because of this, temperatures will be held on the much cooler side with highs mainly in the mid-50s.

We get the dry punch of air and return to sunshine for Tuesday afternoon, that sun will quickly warm our temperatures back up into the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds and showers again for Wednesday as another system works its way through the northeast. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to the low 60s. Thursday we turn mostly sunny once again as high pressure builds back in and temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s. We turn partly sunny for the end of next week and into next weekend, we will also turn slightly cooler with highs running slightly cooler than normal with temperatures Friday and Saturday ranging in the upper 50s and low 60s. Have a great Sunday and enjoy the sunshine! -Rob