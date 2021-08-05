beautiful gesture of sportsmen spirit Amazing view of sports spirit shown in Tokyo Olympics by pushing the winning line cross, the racer of Spain did not win himself but pushed the racer of Kenya Pushing the racer got the winning line cross

Not only does action come from the playground, along with it, many such scenes also come to the fore, which sometimes win hearts. In the meantime, such a wonderful sight of a sportsmanship was seen which probably no one would have ever seen. Spain’s Ivan Fernandez showed sportsmanship, bypassing his victory and pushed himself ahead of Kenya’s Abel Mutai to cross the winning line.

You must also be wondering what happened during the Tokyo Olympics. No, this did not happen in the Tokyo Olympics. Rather, this is the story of a cross country race event in 2012. Which was organized in Spain.

Actually something happened that during the race Kenya’s racer Mutai was leading and Spain’s Ivan Fernandez was behind him. A few meters before the finishing line, Mutai suddenly stopped ahead and felt that the finishing line had arrived. Seeing this, Ivan, who was following behind, did not come forward, instead he tried to convince the Kenyan racer by shouting.

When the Kenyan racer could not understand anything due to lack of understanding of the Spanish language, then what the Spanish racer did, he won everyone’s heart. On this occasion, if the Spanish racers wanted, they would have gone ahead, but instead of overtaking, they pushed Kenya’s Mutai to cross the winning line. His move made him win even after defeat and he became a hero.

Ivan won hearts with his answer

After the race, when Spanish racer Ivan was asked by the reporter why did you do this and why did you win the Kenyan racer, he gave a wonderful answer saying, ‘I dream that in the coming time something like this happens that we ourselves too Win and push others to win them too.

Further Ivan said, ‘I did not win them, this race was theirs. They were about to win. Then what would be the significance of my victory? What is the honor of this medal? What would my mother think of me? What would I teach my children later? Most of the people take advantage of the weakness of others instead of strengthening them.





