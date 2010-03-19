BeautyPlus 7.3.041 APK for Android – Download



BeautyPlus has been downloaded millions of times and nearly 800 million selfies have already been edited by Beauty Plus. Find out for yourself as to why millions of users from across the world use this app to edit their selfies, pictures, and videos every day.

Beauty Plus offers users with following features to take their selfie game to the next level.

Powerful photo editing tools.

Artistic effects.

AR filters.

Main features:

A few of the main and salient features for BeautyPlus are as follows.

Beauty camera you can add glowing complexion for that perfect selfie.

The smoothing makeover feature, give your skin tone retouching.

Blemish Remover, users can make their selfies pimple and other skin problems free.

Perfect Eyes:

In the Eye feature of BeautyPlus, remove the Eye Bags and dark circles under your eyes. Not only brighten up your eyes but also make them pop up in the photos. Now you can also edit your eye color to match your hair color by making use of the in-app contacts.

Perfect Smile:

With BeautyPlus now brighten up your smile by using the Teeth Whitening feature. Have that clean and clear smiling selfie every day.

Live Auto Retouch:

Use the special multi-retouch effects, and preview your picture and selfie in the BeautyPlus. Chose from the picture you think is flawless.

Magic Brush:

With BeautyPlus’s unique Effect Brush, give your pictures and selfie a unique touch. To make your selfie more creative and funny, add Glow, Neon, Stars, Hearts. Now also enjoy finger painting with numerous colors.

Professional Photo Editing:

Add the Blur effect with one swipe of the finger using Beauty-Plus. Also, cropping the pictures is easy. Resizing and trimming is just one single tap away. Choose from dozens of Photo Filters to make selfies more expressive.

Additional Features:

The BeautyPlus not only works with the Front camera but also with a rear camera as well.

To get the perfect hands-free shot, use the Selfie Timer feature.

For taking a beautiful group selfie, use the Multiple Face Recognition feature.

With the BeautyPlus auto exposure feature, low lighting can be automatically adjusted.

Now share those perfect selfies and videos on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat.