Beavers Misbehave. Canadians Love Them Anyway.
Algonquin Provincial Park, Ontario – The beaver may be one of Canada’s official national symbols, as iconic as the maple leaf, but Canadians have a love-hate relationship with animals, with a strong emphasis on other emotions.
Some communities in Alberta offer rewards on beaver tails. A Quebec mayor has called for their “elimination”. The finger of blame for a highway washout is often pointed in the right or wrong direction, with some fatal consequences. Farmers look on in despair as their land disappears beneath Beaver Lake.
For the second time in 15 years, Colin Watson saw his grandfather, Blacksmith, take money from a customer during the Great Depression when a 100-acre woodlot flooded the Atlantic region of New Brunswick this summer.
“I love to see nature, don’t I? You can see it working, “said Mrs. Watson in a tone more irritating than angry about the animal. “My property is hated.”
The big rat has played a big role in the history of Canada.
The pressure on Europeans from indigenous peoples over what would happen to Canada was largely driven by the frenzy of beaver-felt top hats, which wiped out Europe’s population. For 200 years, the Hudson’s Bay Company’s exclusive trapping ground was one-third of what is now Canada.
After the beaver became almost extinct by the middle of the 19th century, fashion changed and fecund beavers re-emerged in Canada. They can now be found more or less in all wooded areas of the country, and in 1975, the beaver was declared the official symbol of Canada.
Beaver dams are the most common source of beaver damage. When they are first built, the ponds are filled with previously dry soil. When a dam collapses – which usually happens when the beavers, the best builders, leave their lakes – the water rush can ruin rural roads and railways.
But some of the problems caused by Beaver are more unusual and take local headlines.
This year witnessed several notable episodes: Beaver crushed by fiber optic cable, disrupted Internet service at Tumblr Ridge, British Columbia, and closed a subway station in Toronto after a lost Beaver took a tour.
Authorities blame “weather events” for many Beaver-related offenses, such as when a Beaver Lake is flooded with rain, but sometimes the police catch them red-handed (the Beaver’s legs are burned, he has no front paws). In May, Royal Canadian Mounted Police found their beaver in a case of theft of a wooden fence frame. (The location of the crime was a reminder that beavers are not the only cute cats in Canada, but rarely hugged wild animals: porcupine planes, Saskatchewan.)
It’s hard to know how much damage Beavers do each year, said Glinis Hood, a professor of environmental science at the University of Alberta and Beaver’s undisputed champion. She was part of a research project that determined that cities and towns in Alberta cost at least C 3 3 million a year for beavers, but she called it a “very low estimate” because many municipalities had no idea what they spent on beavers. – Related Repairs.
Professor Hood himself is no stranger to unwanted beaver behavior. This year, a careless family cut down several trees in front of her house.
“But, you know, trees grow again,” she said. “These are the consequences of living against a very natural environment.”
The professor said she had no hatred for these famous industrial animals, She had little sympathy for those who believed that “no beaver, flood or tree felling, one beaver is too much.”
Once beavers come into your life, they can be difficult to remove.
“I’ve talked to different people, and they said that once they come to your country, it’s very difficult to get them out,” said Mrs. Watson, who is now trying to find a way to get them out. Her Woodlot in New Brunswick.
Trappers are an option.
Darcy Alkerton is a licensed trapper in Spencerville, Ontario for 45 of his 61 years. That experience, he said, has taught him the value of taking action when he sees instant beaver walking.
“It’s just like ants: if you don’t feed them and manage them, their population will increase,” he said.
Until 1987, Mr. Alkerton’s beaver-management techniques included dynamite dams.
One reason he stopped: “You never see an old dynamite man,” he said, another trapper told him.
Now, Mr. Alkerton, with 21 employees, uses picks and shovels to break some of the dams to lower the water level.
By law in Ontario, a beaver cannot move more than one kilometer after a live trap. But Mr Alkerton said any beaver who had traveled relatively short distances was unlikely to respond and would return soon.
This means that Mr. Alkerton sometimes has to kill the beaver with great reluctance.
“There are some people who say that only a good beaver is a dead beaver and I don’t believe that,” he said.
Beavers have their passionate defenders, including those who are opposed to the predetermined urge to destroy any Beaver dam, even those at low risk. And some evidence suggests that intact beaver dams could reduce river flooding.
The dams – the longest in the world, in Alberta, measuring 2,788 feet according to Guinness – create lakes that provide both protection and food. The lodge where they live can only be entered underwater, deterring most predators. In autumn, they gnaw the trees to store winter food under the snow.
Michael Rantz, author of “Dam Builders: The Natural History of Beavers and Their Ponds,” unwittingly pointed to a half-destroyed dam on a remote rev road used by both canoists and loggers in Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario. He said logging companies come to the side of the road every spring and pull out any nearby dams.
“In most cases, it doesn’t pose a threat to the road,” he said. “But they are afraid it will be washed away and they will have to spend money to fix it.”
After Beaver stopped appreciating the large birch tree he had broken down, Mr. Rantz confirmed the ethics of his work. But when asked about his intelligence, he hesitated.
“They have a great attitude,” he said. “But they get caught easily, easily and are easily caught by wolves, so, no, they’re not the brightest creatures on the road.”
Also, despite millions of years of experience, beavers, in their danger, still do not understand how to direct where the trees fall. “There are records of beavers being killed by fallen trees,” Mr Rantz said. “I hope to find the skeleton someday.”
Beavers’ reliance on intelligence instincts has helped humans develop techniques that allow for minimal conflict between the two species, albeit not in complete silence.
A large lake in Gatino Park, a federal desert area in Quebec, is close to a double-lane cross-country ski trail in winter. But thanks to something known as Beaver Cheat, the flood doesn’t come.
If the dam collapses or deteriorates, the sound of spilling water rapidly brings the beaver colonies into repair mode. The Beaver Fraud – a submerged piping that can control the flow of water – reduces and maintains the depth of the pond.
The fraud has helped the park avoid damage to its roads and buildings without killing its 1,400 or more beavers, said Katherine Verault, the park’s acting director.
From Ms. Verault’s point of view, Canadians generally underestimate the beaver – and their attractiveness to non-Canadians.
During a visit to the park by desert-area officials from around the world, an unexpected highlight was the beaver spotting, which allowed visitors to get off the tour bus for a photo opportunity.
“These were people who had animals that were really impressive: tigers, lions and elephants,” she said. “But when the beaver came wagging its tail, it got very excited. They were just perfect. ”
