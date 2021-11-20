Beavers Misbehave. Canadians Love Them Anyway.

Algonquin Provincial Park, Ontario – The beaver may be one of Canada’s official national symbols, as iconic as the maple leaf, but Canadians have a love-hate relationship with animals, with a strong emphasis on other emotions.

Some communities in Alberta offer rewards on beaver tails. A Quebec mayor has called for their “elimination”. The finger of blame for a highway washout is often pointed in the right or wrong direction, with some fatal consequences. Farmers look on in despair as their land disappears beneath Beaver Lake.

For the second time in 15 years, Colin Watson saw his grandfather, Blacksmith, take money from a customer during the Great Depression when a 100-acre woodlot flooded the Atlantic region of New Brunswick this summer.