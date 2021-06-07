Bec Judd holds her tongue on Dan Andrews conspiracy theories



She’s a vocal critic of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, however Rebecca Judd has thus far held her tongue on the politician’s mysterious disappearance from public life.

Mr Andrews, 48, some of the outstanding figures in Australia, has been off sick on full pay since his mysterious fall on March 9 – and critics say he has did not correctly clarify the circumstances of the accident, leading to wild conspiracy theories and even claims of a authorities ‘cover-up’.

The outspoken WAG, 38, was uncharacteristically quiet on the problem on Monday as she revealed how train was serving to her address the continued lockdown.

Silenced: She’s a vocal critic of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (proper), however Rebecca Judd (left) has thus far held her tongue on the politician’s mysterious disappearance from public life

The spouse of AFL nice Chris Judd shared a photograph of herself after a exercise session at her $7.3million mansion in Brighton, Melbourne.

‘Exercise achieved,’ she wrote within the caption.

‘It is arduous to be motivated to train in Melbourne proper now so I’ve made a small change. I do my 20-minute routine on the rug whereas watching the Covid presser.

‘I determine it is a great way to kill two birds with one stone and retains my physique transferring.’

Holding her tongue: The outspoken WAG, 38, was uncharacteristically quiet on the problem on Monday as she revealed how train was serving to her address the continued lockdown

Health: In a follow-up put up, Rebecca outlined her Covid press convention exercise intimately

In a follow-up put up, Rebecca outlined her Covid press convention exercise intimately.

She does the next workout routines for 45 seconds every with 15 seconds of relaxation in between: burpees, a plank maintain, leap squats, bicycle crunches, leaping lunges, heel touches, toe touches, Russian twists, a glute bridge maintain and mountain climbers.

She then repeats your entire routine a second time.

Household: Rebecca (pictured with her husband, AFL nice Chris Judd, and their kids) made headlines final September when she criticised Mr Andrews for his draconian lockdown legal guidelines

Rebecca made headlines final September when she criticised Mr Andrews for his draconian lockdown legal guidelines.

She snuck in a swipe on the Labor premier in a sponsored Instagram put up for a cardboard firm, writing: ‘@the_little_cardboard_co good for iso and upcoming college holidays because it appears Dictator Dan shall be locking Victorians in our properties even longer.’

The previous Channel 9 climate presenter later deleted the put up after going through backlash from Mr Andrews’ supporters.

She has since maintained her silence on political issues, regardless of Victoria’s newest lockdown drawing criticism throughout the political spectrum.

Dig: She snuck in a swipe on the Labor premier in a sponsored Instagram put up for a cardboard firm, writing: ‘@the_little_cardboard_co good for iso and upcoming college holidays because it appears Dictator Dan shall be locking Victorians in our properties even longer’

Muzzled: The previous Channel 9 climate presenter later deleted the put up after going through backlash from Mr Andrews’ supporters. She has since maintained her silence on political issues, regardless of Victoria’s newest lockdown drawing criticism throughout the political spectrum

In the meantime, Mr Andrews is underneath strain to reply eleven questions on his mysterious fall to ‘show there is no such thing as a cowl up’ after successfully vanishing from public view for 92 days.

The Liberal-Nationwide state Opposition is demanding solutions after Every day Mail Australia first questioned why the Victorian premier has hidden himself away throughout his restoration, permitting quite a few conspiracy theories to flow into.

Since his accident on March 9, Mr Andrews has solely been seen in three social media photographs, together with one posted by his spouse, Catherine, on Saturday which confirmed her reducing his hair along with his face coated by a comb.

Mr Andrews suffered 5 damaged ribs and a fractured T7 vertebrae after falling on ‘moist and slippery’ stairs at a vacation residence on the Mornington Peninsula, south of Melbourne, at 6.30am.

In an announcement six days after the incident, Mr Andrews mentioned ‘I landed flat on my again and hit the steps arduous instantly beneath the shoulder blades’ – however the scant particulars have sparked a variety of conspiracy theories together with that he was overwhelmed up by a union official or bashed by a businessman upset about Covid-19 lockdowns.

Lacking: Mr Andrews is underneath strain to reply eleven questions on his mysterious fall to ‘show there is no such thing as a cowl up’ after successfully vanishing from public view for 92 days

He was pictured on his spouse’s Instagram Story on Saturday night receiving a DIY lockdown haircut – nevertheless it did not present his face

Mr Andrews was injured on March 9 and spent 10 days in hospital. Conspiracy theorists claimed this picture was photoshopped to point out his head on some-one else’s physique

The 11 questions Daniel Andrews should reply about his accidents • Who was in the home on the time of the incident? • What’s the handle of the home the place it occurred? • Who owns the property? • What time was an ambulance referred to as? • Who referred to as the ambulance? • What time did the ambulance arrive? • Which ambulance station was the ambulance dispatched from? • Who made the choice to take the Premier to Peninsula Personal? • Have been the police contacted? • Did the police attend? • Has Daniel Andrews been interviewed both formally or informally by the police in relation to something that occurred over that lengthy weekend? Supply: Liberal-Nationwide Opposition

Some conspiracy theorists even claimed a social media picture exhibiting Mr Andrews in his early restoration stage was photoshopped to point out his head on some-one else’s physique. These near the premier say the theories are nonsense.

The Liberal-Nationwide Opposition believes Mr Andrews – who’s the nation’s best-paid premier on $422,562 – owes it to taxpayers to disclose extra particulars concerning the incident and show there is no such thing as a ‘cowl up’ as he clocks up 91 days off sick on full pay.

MPs need to know who was in the home on the time, in addition to the house’s handle and the identify of the proprietor.

In addition they need to know if police have been referred to as and if Mr Andrews has been interviewed by officers ‘both formally or informally’ over something that occurred that weekend.

‘If there is no such thing as a cowl up then there is no such thing as a purpose to not present solutions to those easy questions,’ mentioned shadow treasurer Louise Staley.

‘Victorians want honesty and transparency from Daniel Andrews concerning the circumstances of his damage.

‘Everyone seems to be entitled to privateness about their well being, however these questions should not concerning the nature of his accidents, solely how he obtained these accidents.’

Liberal MP James Newbury joined requires extra particulars, telling Every day Mail Australia: ‘No-one is questioning whether or not Daniel Andrews is sick – however because the elected chief of 6.7 million individuals, he owes Victorians a correct rationalization as to what actually occurred to him.’

‘Victoria is in the midst of its fourth lockdown and other people’s lives and livelihoods are on the road. We deserve extra from Daniel Andrews than a few social media posts or a photograph of his spouse reducing his hair.’

Throughout his day off sick, Mr Andrews has earned $110,057.22 – virtually double the typical annual wage of Victorians which is $63,000.

Members of parliament should not employed however receives a commission for the workplace they maintain, which means they haven’t any depart limits.

Aussies employed within the non-public sector solely get a minimal of 10 days private depart per 12 months.

Ms Staley mentioned Mr Andrews ought to solely take an MP’s base wage of $182,413 whereas off sick.

Absent Premier Daniel Andrews (pictured along with his spouse) was criticised for saying that Victorians are having ‘one other week off work’ in his first social media put up since April 18

A better have a look at the message posted by Daniel Andrews on Wednesday as he recovers from a again damage

‘Sufficient is sufficient, Daniel Andrews cannot proceed to receives a commission for a job he isn’t doing. He ought to solely be getting the fundamental MP’s pay whereas he is off work,’ she mentioned.

Every day Mail Australia has contacted the premier’s workplace for remark.

Mr Andrews, who oversaw Melbourne’s 112-day lockdown final 12 months, mentioned on Wednesday he would return to work later this month.

It was the primary time he had addressed the general public since a social media put up on April 18, when he mentioned he was making ‘sluggish and regular progress’.

In an announcement posted on social media the premier referred to as on Victorians to stay sturdy as they confronted one other seven days in lockdown.

Dan Andrews (pictured with daughter Grace, 18) in April as he recovers from a critical again damage

Daniel Andrews issued this message to Victorians on social media on Wednesday night time after weeks of silence

‘I’ve extra scans and a gathering with my medical group subsequent week. I am going to let you know the way that goes and precisely after I’ll be again on deck later this month,’ he wrote.

Nonetheless, one flip of phrase in his message sparked outrage from opponents.

‘However I did need to ship a message to Victorians going through one other week off work, away from college, or with the children at residence,’ he wrote.

The sentence sparked accusations that Mr Andrews was failing to know the harm brought on by lockdowns.

David Hodgett, shadow training minister, wrote: ‘It is a Premier fully out of contact with extraordinary Victorians.

‘No, Premier, these staff should not having ”one other week off work”. They’re being financially ruined by your authorities.’

An indication on the door of a enterprise in Melbourne after the extension of lockdown was introduced

Victorian Shadow Treasurer Louise Staley is main the push (above)

It comes after Scott Morrison mentioned Victoria ought to carry its crippling Covid-19 restrictions ‘as quickly as potential’.

The Prime Minister notably needs to see kids at college after the state authorities solely allowed college students in years 11 and 12 to return to class this week.

For the reason that begin of the pandemic Victorian kids have been stopped from going to highschool for 23 weeks, in comparison with simply seven weeks in New South Wales, elevating fears they are going to be left behind college students in different states.

‘Youngsters have misplaced sufficient trip of faculty, over the course of the final 18 months, and it is crucial we get these children again to highschool as quickly as potential,’ Mr Morrison advised reporters in Sydney on Monday.

‘I’m hopeful these restrictions in Victoria shall be lifted as quickly as potential… I’d be urging that we transfer to carry these restrictions as quickly as potential.’

Nonetheless, Victoria’s chief well being officer Brett Sutton has warned the state will not ‘snap again’ to regular when lockdown is because of finish in Melbourne on Thursday after a two-week shutdown.

On Monday the state reported simply 11 new circumstances of Covid-19, all linked to recognized circumstances with eight already in isolation earlier than testing optimistic.

The circumstances took the state’s newest outbreak – which originated in lodge quarantine in Adelaide – to 81 circumstances.