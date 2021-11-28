Became poor working with Anurag Kashyap? Abhishek Bachchan got trolled for sharing the picture, this was the reaction of the actor

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is in discussion about his next film Bob Biswas. After the release of the trailer of the film, Abhishek’s role is also being praised a lot. Abhishek had also done many preparations for the film. Chitrangada Singh will also be seen with Abhishek in this film. Right now Abhishek and Chitrangada are busy promoting the film. In this sequence, he recently reached ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Here both of them also had a lot of fun with the host of the show Kapil Sharma.

The most popular on the show is ‘Post mortem’. In this, people’s comments are seen on the picture of stars on Instagram. In this, the comments of celebrity guests are read on social media posts. This was an old picture that Abhishek shared with his Instagram account. Abhishek is seen in the role of a Sikh youth in this picture and this is the picture of his film Manmarziyaan.

A user had commented on this picture of Abhishek Bachchan, ‘Was told don’t work with Anurag Kashyap, he leaves by making him poor.’ After reading these comments, Abhishek and Chitrangada start laughing out loud. The show’s guest Archana Puran Singh is also stunned after reading this comment. She says, ‘Poor Anurag’. Abhishek posted this post in the year 2018. He wrote the caption, ‘During the shooting of the song ‘Chonch Ladaiyan’. This is the fastest song I have shot so far. Anurag Kashyap completed the shooting in an hour.

Abhishek further wrote, ‘2 shots and he did it. So, we had a lot of time to roam around the sets as is evident in the picture above. Apart from Abhishek, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal were also seen in Manmarziyaan. The film did decent business at the box office in the year 2018 and got very positive reviews. The film was being watched about the comeback of Abhishek Bachchan and so was the feeling after seeing Abhishek’s acting. After that he worked in many projects.