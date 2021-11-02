Because of Amitabh Bachchan, this actress had refused Ekta Kapoor’s film, know what was the reason

Actress Aahana Kumra said, ‘Lipstick under my burqa’ was offered to me earlier, but because of Amitabh Bachchan, I refused for the film.’

Aahana Kumra has established a different identity due to her acting in a short time. Even though Aahana is a well-known name in Bollywood today, she has achieved many things in life all of a sudden. Aahana told that she had earlier declined for Alankrita Srivastava’s ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ and the film was first offered to her in the year 2014.

Talking to The Indian Express, Aahana said, ‘I remember we were shooting for the war. We used to shoot 15 days a month and then take a long break as Amitabh Bachchan was doing several other projects in between. I had given 1 year and 3 months to that project and had not signed any other project in the meantime. Meanwhile, I was also offered ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’. I was completely shocked after reading its script. I was surprised that someone can make a film on such an issue too.

Was rejected for the film? Aahana Kumra had further said, ‘The topic of the film was completely different. I thought the director was crazy. I remember reading the script as soon as I went to the Chief Assistant Director of War and said, ‘I need a few days off. Because this film was being shot in Bhopal and I had to do this film at any cost. He told me, ‘How will you refuse Amitabh Bachchan’s dates?’ His simple answer was – no. I replied to them that okay, I will refuse them.’

Ahana further says, ‘I was very sad to refuse that film because I think it was a great story. But later I got a call for casting a film named ‘Lipstick Wale Sapne’. I first made sure that this is the same film which was supposed to be shot earlier. When I found out, I immediately said yes. He asked me to audition. I auditioned and had come halfway to Mumbai to audition for it. Later I got that film. I think it was my luck in a way too.

Let us tell you, ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ was released in the year 2017. Apart from Aahana, Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Plabita Borthakur were seen in lead roles in the film. It was produced by Prakash Jha and the film was also very much discussed about the story.