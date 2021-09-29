BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Data Entry Operator and other posts at becilregistration.com before 7 October. Check here for latest updates

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL) Has issued a notification for the recruitment of various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website for recruitment to these posts. becil.com Or becilregistration.com You can apply through online on or before 7 October. The application process has been started from 24th September.

A total of 103 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, there are 67 posts of Handyman / Loader, 7 posts of Data Entry Operator, 20 posts of Supervisor and 9 posts of Senior Supervisor.

Candidates for recruitment to the post of Handyman/Loader should be 8th pass and should be able to converse in local language and Hindi. At the same time, for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator, Supervisor and Senior Supervisor, the candidate should be a graduate and should also have knowledge of computer. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate for recruitment to the post of Handyman / Loader should not be more than 45 years. Whereas, the age of the candidate should not exceed 35 years for the post of Senior Supervisor and 30 years for the post of Data Entry Operator and Supervisor. However, age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates as per the government rules.

Interested and eligible candidates BECIL Recruitment 2021 You can apply online on the official website becil.com or becilregistration.com till 7 October. To apply, General / OBC / Female candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. Whereas, SC / ST / EWS / PH candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 450. Check official website for more details.

