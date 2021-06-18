BECIL Recruitment 2021 For Asst Editor, Proof Reader Other Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Restricted (BECIL Recruitment) has invited functions for the Assistant Editor, Proof Reader and different posts. Eligible candidates can apply on-line on or earlier than 7 July 2021.

Necessary Dates:

Final date for submission of utility: 7 July 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Editor – 2 Posts

Assistant Editor – 2 Posts

Proof Reader – 2 Posts

Enterprise Government – 2 Posts

Advertising Supervisor – 2 Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

instructional qualification:

To use for these posts, the candidate ought to have a publish graduate diploma in any self-discipline with English as one of many topics on the commencement stage from any acknowledged college.

Easy methods to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021

candidates can apply on-line on or earlier than seventh July 2021. No different means/mode of utility might be accepted. Earlier than making use of for registration, candidates should scan their {photograph}, signature, delivery certificates / caste certificates and add them. Additionally the file dimension shouldn’t exceed 100kb.