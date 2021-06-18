BECIL Recruitment 2021 For Asst Editor, Proof Reader Other Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021 For Asst Editor, Proof Reader Other Posts

by
BECIL Recruitment 2021 For Asst Editor, Proof Reader Other Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021 For Asst Editor, Proof Reader Other Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Restricted (BECIL Recruitment) has invited functions for the Assistant Editor, Proof Reader and different posts.

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Restricted (BECIL Recruitment) has invited functions for the Assistant Editor, Proof Reader and different posts. Eligible candidates can apply on-line on or earlier than 7 July 2021.

Necessary Dates:

Final date for submission of utility: 7 July 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Editor – 2 Posts

Assistant Editor – 2 Posts

Proof Reader – 2 Posts

Enterprise Government – 2 Posts

Advertising Supervisor – 2 Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

instructional qualification:

To use for these posts, the candidate ought to have a publish graduate diploma in any self-discipline with English as one of many topics on the commencement stage from any acknowledged college.

Easy methods to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021

candidates can apply on-line on or earlier than seventh July 2021. No different means/mode of utility might be accepted. Earlier than making use of for registration, candidates should scan their {photograph}, signature, delivery certificates / caste certificates and add them. Additionally the file dimension shouldn’t exceed 100kb.


#BECIL #Recruitment #Asst #Editor #Proof #Reader #Posts

Leave a Comment