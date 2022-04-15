BECIL Recruitment 2022: A total of 379 vacancies in DDA and AIIA offices can apply for government jobs, 12th pass.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for the posts of Office Assistant, Data Entry Operator and Research Associate (BECIL Recruitment 2022). Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator will be recruited in the office of Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The Research Associate will be recruited at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) office. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting BECIL’s official website at becil.com.As per advertisement number 132 of BECIL Recruitment 2022, online application for the post of Research Associate has started from 13th April and will continue till 30th April. Applications for the post of Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator will be filled from 05 April to 25 April 2022 as per advertisement number – 131. A total of 379 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Please read the instructions below carefully for details of vacancies and important information.Office Assistant – 200 postsData Entry Operator – 178 postsResearch Associate – 01 post

Who can apply?

Office Assistant – Graduate in any branch from a recognized university.

Data Entry Operators – Candidates who have passed 12th (Intermediate) Examination from a recognized board or can apply for Bachelor Degree in any subject.

Research Associate – MD in Ayurveda or Post Graduate in a related subject. Must have three years of research experience in related field and good knowledge of computer.

Age limit – Must be between 21 years to 45 years.

That’s the salary

Research Associate – Rs 47000 / – per month with HRA benefits. Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator Post Graduate and 12th pass candidates will be paid as per the minimum wage rates of Delhi Government. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

How to apply online for BECIL Recruitment 2022

Step 1: Select the ad number.

Step 2: Enter the basic details.

Step 3: Enter education details or work experience.

Step 4: Upload the scanned photo, signature, birth certificate or 10th certificate, caste certificate.

Step 5: Read the form carefully and edit if necessary.

Step 6: Pay fees online by credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI etc.

Step 7: Send your scanned documents to the email id mentioned at the end of the application.

BECIL DEO & OFFICE ASSISTANT RECRUITMENT 2022 NOTICE

Basil Research Associate Recruitment 2022 Notification