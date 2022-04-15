BECIL Recruitment 2022: A total of 379 vacancies in DDA and AIIA offices can apply for government jobs, 12th pass.
As per advertisement number 132 of BECIL Recruitment 2022, online application for the post of Research Associate has started from 13th April and will continue till 30th April. Applications for the post of Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator will be filled from 05 April to 25 April 2022 as per advertisement number – 131. A total of 379 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Please read the instructions below carefully for details of vacancies and important information.
Office Assistant – 200 posts
Data Entry Operator – 178 posts
Research Associate – 01 post
Total number of vacancies – 379 posts
Office Assistant – Graduate in any branch from a recognized university.
Data Entry Operators – Candidates who have passed 12th (Intermediate) Examination from a recognized board or can apply for Bachelor Degree in any subject.
Research Associate – MD in Ayurveda or Post Graduate in a related subject. Must have three years of research experience in related field and good knowledge of computer.
Age limit – Must be between 21 years to 45 years.
Research Associate – Rs 47000 / – per month with HRA benefits. Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator Post Graduate and 12th pass candidates will be paid as per the minimum wage rates of Delhi Government. Read the instructions carefully for more details.
Step 1: Select the ad number.
Step 2: Enter the basic details.
Step 3: Enter education details or work experience.
Step 4: Upload the scanned photo, signature, birth certificate or 10th certificate, caste certificate.
Step 5: Read the form carefully and edit if necessary.
Step 6: Pay fees online by credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI etc.
Step 7: Send your scanned documents to the email id mentioned at the end of the application.
BECIL DEO & OFFICE ASSISTANT RECRUITMENT 2022 NOTICE
Basil Research Associate Recruitment 2022 Notification
