Beckett (2021) Dual Audio Archives HD 720p

Beckett Movies Information



Movie Info:

Full Name: Beckett

Released Year: 13 August 2021 (USA)

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p

Format: Mkv

Download Beckett (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p.

Beckett Movies Information

Initial release: 13 August 2021 (USA)

Director: Ferdinando Cito Filomarino

Story by: Kevin A. Rice(screenplay by)Ferdinando Cito Filomarino(story by)

Stars-John David WashingtonBoyd HolbrookVicky Krieps

Music by-Ryuichi Sakamoto

Cinematography by -Sayombhu Mukdeeprom

Film Editing by-Walter Fasano

Casting By-Anna Nikolaou, Stavros Raptis

Production Design by -Elliott Hostetter

Art Direction by-Dario Nolé

Costume Design by-Giulia Piersant

Storyline



Beckett had its world premiere at the 74th Locarno Film Festival on August 4, 2021, and is scheduled to be released on August 13, 2021, by Netflix.

Cast

John David Washington as Beckett Boyd Holbrook as Tynan Vicky Krieps as Lena Alicia Vikander as April Yorgos Pirpassopoulos as Karras Filippos Ioannidis as Dimos Lena Kitsopoulou as Female Shooter Isabella Margara as Village Nurse Omiros Poulakis as Quiet Police Officer Marianna Bozantzoglou as Police Station Translator Michael Stuhlbarg as April’s Father Panos Koronis as Officer Xenakis Andreas Marianos as Old Hunter Dimitris Vangelis as Hunter Yannis Kokiasmenos as Hunter Yorgos Vasiliou as Man Beekeeper Olga Spyraki as Woman Beekeeper Spyros Dimitrakakis as Bus Driver

(2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

Movie Information

Name: Beckett

Year: 2021

Country- USA

Language: English, and hindi

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP4

Movies Story reviews

Screenshots: Beckett Movies

