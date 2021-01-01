Become an engineer in the USA in just four years! – Engineering courses in the USA
Computer-IT and Engineering
Course duration
UG – 4 years, PG – 2 years
Eligibility
Degree is required for UG 12th and PG. Then crack SAT, GRE or GMAT. For English qualification, it is necessary to pass the English language test as a Foreign Language (TOFEL) and International English Language Testing System (IELTS).
Apply like this
Admission forms will be filled online only. Educational and personal details have to be given in this form. The two letters of reference, individual ones and SAT scores have to be mentioned.
Time of admission
Forms will be available in September. Sessions begin in January
Fee-
Tuition Fee – $ 10,000 to 30,000 (approximately Rs. 6 lakhs to 17 lakhs)
Cost of living – 3,000 to 5,000 (Rs. 2 lakhs to 3 lakhs)
Scholarships – Graduate Assistance and Sports Scholarships
Top Institutions:
1. University of California (www.universityofcalifornia.edu)
2. Harvard University (www.harvard.edu)
3. Stanford University (www.stanford.edu)
Job opportunities
Appointment in top multinational companies.
#engineer #USA #years #Engineering #courses #USA
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.