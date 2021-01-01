Become an engineer in the USA in just four years! – Engineering courses in the USA

The United States has always been the number one destination for Indians seeking education abroad. Especially in the stream of science, the courses of American universities have a worldwide name. Regardless of the survey conducted, about 50 of the top 100 universities in the world are in the United States. Although the cost of study in these institutes and universities is around Rs. 18 to 20 lakhs per annum, the various scholarships available in them make the cost much less. That is, you can easily study at an American university by spending Rs 6 to 8 lakh annually. However, the admission process in these universities is a bit long and complicated. If you want to enter any American university, start preparing 15 months in advance. With the exception of essays written with the application, you still need to get good marks on SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) for degree courses, GRE for PG and GMAT for Management. The influence of America’s multicultural society on the education system is also evident. Whether the course is engineering, but you can also choose a subject like music together.

The best course

Computer-IT and Engineering

Course duration

UG – 4 years, PG – 2 years

Eligibility

Degree is required for UG 12th and PG. Then crack SAT, GRE or GMAT. For English qualification, it is necessary to pass the English language test as a Foreign Language (TOFEL) and International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

Apply like this

Admission forms will be filled online only. Educational and personal details have to be given in this form. The two letters of reference, individual ones and SAT scores have to be mentioned.

Time of admission

Forms will be available in September. Sessions begin in January

Fee-

Tuition Fee – $ 10,000 to 30,000 (approximately Rs. 6 lakhs to 17 lakhs)

Cost of living – 3,000 to 5,000 (Rs. 2 lakhs to 3 lakhs)

Scholarships – Graduate Assistance and Sports Scholarships

Top Institutions:

1. University of California (www.universityofcalifornia.edu)

2. Harvard University (www.harvard.edu)

3. Stanford University (www.stanford.edu)

Job opportunities

Appointment in top multinational companies.