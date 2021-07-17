Become An IRCTC Agent And Earn Upto Ruppees 40-50-thousand Every Month – Become an IRCTC Agent and earn up to thousands of rupees, know how?

To become an agent, you must have passed 12th. For this you have to visit the official website of IRCTC.

New Delhi. In Corona Kala, employment opportunities with people are decreasing. Many people are forced to earn their living by doing small jobs. If you are also struggling with this problem and looking for some good work, then you can earn good income by doing this work.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) provides many services including tickets for Indian Railways. You can earn good money by becoming an agent of IRCTC. Your position will be as Rail Travel Service Agent.

earning from commission

You get commission by joining IRCTC. This is the source of income. You will book the ticket by becoming an agent of IRCTC. Your commission will be fixed according to the ticket booking. IRCTC agents are allowed to book all types of railway tickets online (Tatkal, from waiting list to RAC).

how much is the income

Agents get commission on every booking and transaction. An agent can get a regular income of up to Rs 80,000 per month. Even if your work is slow, you can easily earn an average of 40-50 thousand rupees. To become an agent, you must have passed 12th. For this you have to visit the official website of IRCTC. Here you have to apply.

5000 rupees have to be paid every year

To become an agent of IRCTC, first you have to get a Demand Draft (DD) made. This DD will be of 30 thousand rupees. It will have to be made in the name of IRCTC. Out of this, up to Rs 20000 is refunded. But this money is refundable when the agreement with IRCTC ends or ends. Along with this, 5000 rupees have to be paid every year. This will cost you the agreement renewal charge every year.

training kit is provided

You can earn good money by becoming an agent. For this you are given a training kit. This will help you to know how the ticket booking is done on the website. To become an agent, you must have PAN card, Aadhar card and passport size photograph along with mobile number and e-mail address. Agents can get an additional commission of Rs 50 on AC tickets and Rs 30 on sleeper tickets. No more than this is allowed.