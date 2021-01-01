BEd Admission 2021: BEd Admission 2021: Start BEd registration in MP Government Colleges, see list of colleges and places – b.ed. Admission to Central Government Colleges 2021 Registration begins, check details

MP BEd Admission 2021: If you want to get admission in B.Ed Admission 2021 then there is a great opportunity for you. Ed Admission 2021 registration has started in government colleges in Madhya Pradesh. Candidates who are considering a career in the field of education can apply online by visiting the official website rsk.mponline.gov.in.



Private can also access

According to the state school education department, private students can also take admission to BEd courses from this year. Candidates will have to visit the official portal for admission and upload the documents related to class 10th, 12th and degree results. Ad access will be by phone number and e-mail address.

50-50% space reserved

As per the guidelines issued by the School Education Department of the Government of Madhya Pradesh, applicants will be given admission in 07 government colleges and 2 institutions. However, 50 per cent of these seats are divisional and the remaining 50 per cent seats are divided among non-divisional candidates.

See where, how much space, details

Institute of Advanced Education Studies (IAES) Bhopal 150-150 seats (15 seats are reserved for applicants from Andaman and Nicobar Islands), Khandwa, Dewas, Rewa, Gwalior, Ujjain and Chhatarpur. IAES Jabalpur has 215 seats and State Institute of Science Education (B.Ed Science) has 100 seats in Jabalpur. Click here to see the complete list of colleges-

Documents required to apply

– Madhya Pradesh domicile certificate.

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Application, which contains necessary information such as name, father’s or husband’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, permanent address, marksheet details, mobile number and passport size photo etc.

The application fee can be paid online, keep a printout of the online payment receipt.

Click here to apply online-

Official website