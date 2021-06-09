'Been waiting for this': Foo Fighters to rock Madison Square Garden later this month

New York: New York Metropolis’s Madison Square Garden is ready to rock ‘n’ roll once more.

MSG Leisure launched Tuesday that Foo Opponents will shake the notorious enviornment with a live performance on 20 June — the venue’s first mutter in increased than 460 days.

MSG says the live performance for vaccinated audience contributors is likely to be its first at 100% capability for the reason that pandemic. Tickets hunch on sale Friday.

“We’ve been waiting for for the time being for over a yr,” Dave Grohl stated in an announcement. “And Madison Square Garden goes to really feel that HARD.”

Foo Opponents, who first headlined the Garden in 2008, closing performed on the venue in 2018.