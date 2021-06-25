Beer Cans and Baseball Caps Fly as Islanders Force a Game 7



“There is no Kuch replacement,” said Steven Stamkos, the Lightning captain. “He had an incredible playoffs for us. “

He was also formidable last year, when he scored 7 goals and 27 assists in the league. But it was a costly effort: Pain from a strained groin muscle migrated to his hip, requiring surgery on December 29 and causing Kucherov to miss all 56 regular-season games before joining the squad. for the playoffs.

Jon Cooper, the Lightning coach, has not indicated if Kucherov will be available for Game 7, but appeared ready to make alternate plans.

“We played 56 games without him,” Cooper said. “Usually we have 12 forwards when we play without him, which probably made it harder for us when we had 11. But we went down that route for four months. This is nothing new to us.

For the Islanders, the victory means the Nassau Coliseum could ultimately host more Islanders games. The team, which have played in the old concrete bunker since 1972, will move to a posh new arena in Elmont next season, but if they win on Friday, they will play in their ancestral home.

But if they lose Game 7, the final stages of Islanders hockey at the Coliseum will be beer cans tumbling down the ice as the players below celebrate a spectacular victory. Trotz, who coached the Washington Capitals when they won the Stanley Cup in 2018, has been coaching the NHL for 22 years.

He said Wednesday’s win ranked among the best for a variety of reasons including the win-or-die situation, his affection for this team, the fans and even the arena with all of its history as host of. decades of Islanders team up with Hall of Fame players and four Championship Banners.