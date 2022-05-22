Bees fatally attack landscaper suspended from tree



AUSTIN (KXAN) — A panorama lighting technician died after he was swarmed by bees at a house in Austin on Thursday, in keeping with a household spokesperson. Franco Galvan Martinez, 53, was suspended by a harness in one of many dwelling’s bushes when he inadvertently disturbed a hive and the bees swarmed, a household spokesperson stated.

“I assume in [a] panic attempting to swat away the bees from himself, he kicked away the ladder,” stated Joe Maldonado, a household pal, and pastor.

Galvan Martinez remained suspended within the air by the harness because the bugs attacked. “The hive was so ginormous that it actually lined Franco immediately,” Maldonado informed KXAN.

Franco Galvan Martinez, 53 (Picture: Household handout)

A neighbor who didn’t want to be recognized stated they heard Galvan Martinez’s screams for assist, including he gave the impression to be lined in hundreds of bees.

Two of his co-workers under tried to assist however had been additionally stung, they stated.

“They had been very distraught,” the neighbor informed KXAN. “It was horrible.”

“For over 10 minutes, all they may do was endure listening to [Galvan Martinez’s] anguish,” Maldonado stated.

Austin-Travis County EMS stated first responders had been dispatched to a house round 5 p.m. Firefighters used their hoses to blast the bees away and attain the person, in keeping with witnesses.

Meadowbrook Drive in west Austin (KXAN Picture)

Maldonado stated Galvan Martinez, a married father of two with grandchildren, lived in Seguin.

“He was a really joyful man,” stated Maldonado, who confirmed an post-mortem of Galvan Martinez is deliberate.

The household stated Galvan Martinez was working for Invoice Biggadike & Associates, a panorama and lighting enterprise primarily based in New Braunfels. The corporate confirmed Friday that one in every of its staff died, however had no different fast remark.

A neighbor informed KXAN residents have been conscious of a beehive within the tree for a while however by no means skilled any points.

The Austin Code Division stated the case was assigned to an inspector following a name on Friday. A neighbor stated an inspector visited the house and took images that afternoon. The division stated there are not any prior code complaints on the tackle.

The proprietor of the house declined to remark when KXAN visited Friday night.

Austin Code stated a metropolis ordinance regulates the upkeep and administration of bee colonies inside metropolis limits. Nonetheless, the ordinance doesn’t apply to wild colonies in tree hollows or stumps. As well as, town doesn’t present providers for the elimination, relocation, or eradication of bees attributable to state rules.

Skilled beehive remover Mike Lopez stated those that encounter hives on their property ought to depart them alone and name knowledgeable. Within the case of an attack, Lopez stated one of the best recommendation is to maintain shifting and search shelter indoors or in a automobile.

“On no account do you cease shifting,” Lopez stated, including that bees are drawn to the carbon dioxide emitted as people exhale, making an individual’s mouth and nostril particularly weak.

Lopez stated bees additionally launch alarm pheromones after stinging an individual or animal, signaling different bees to affix the attack.

“After getting one, then you definitely’ll have two, then you definitely’ll have 16,” he stated. “And it’ll carry on till you’ve got hundreds on you.”