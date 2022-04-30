World

"Beetlejuice" fan proposes to girlfriend after Broadway show

NEW YORK — There was a surprise on stage after a performance at Broadway’s “Beetlejuice” on Thursday.

Fan Jennifer Ward was surprised by her boyfriend, Joe York, who proposed in front of more than 1,000 people in the audience.

York said he and Ward had waited two years to see “Beetlejuice,” and for him, that was the best place to pop the question.

Ward said yes.

