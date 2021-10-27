Before 2014, instead of the Prime Minister, the cabinet minister considered himself as the PM – said Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the regime of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress, saying that earlier the cabinet ministers considered themselves to be PM. The minister did not even understand the PM. Amit Shah said this while addressing the inaugural session of the program ‘Delivering Democracy – Reviewing the Two Decades of Narendra Modi as Head of Government’.

Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress and said that the UPA government had no policy and vision for the country. Every day a new Congress rule is known for allegations of corruption. Addressing the program, Amit Shah said- “Manmohan ji’s government had completed 10 years before the 2014 elections. In Manmohan Singh’s government, the cabinet minister considered himself the prime minister. There was no policy for the country, there was no talk on the security of the country, every day a new corruption surfaced”.

Told Shah that the least scam at that time was of Rs 12 lakh crore! There were questions on internal security. It seemed that our democratic system would collapse anytime. At that time BJP had decided to field the then CM of Gujarat as PM candidate.

Before 2014

#Prime #Minister #cabinet #minister #considered #Amit #Shah