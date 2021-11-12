Before Adipurush release Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in one frame photo viral. A framed picture of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon ahead of the release of Aadipurush
News
oi-Prachi Dixit
The shooting of Adipurush starring Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon has been completed. Will release in theaters on 11 August 2022. During the Corona period, Adipurush has been such a film that has been completed in 108 days with a budget of more than 500 crores. It is obvious that director Om Raut has completed the work of Aadipurush with the stipulated limit and tight schedule.
According to film experts, Adipurush will be the big film of Hindi cinema to be released next year. Adi Purush will not only be delivered to the Hindi audience but also to the South audience at a fast pace. Aadipurush will release in five languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. As soon as the entire shoot of Aadipurush is over, a picture from the sets is going viral.
Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh are seen in the same frame. Also director Om Raut is also seen a part of it. Fans have made this wrap up picture of Adipurush viral on Twitter. Fans have started trending Adipurush.
Prabhas fans excited
Fans are constantly giving their feedback on this. While celebrating the shooting of Adi Purush, fans have written that now only 274 days are left for the release of this film. On the other hand, the fans of Prabhas are also very excited to release their star’s Adi Purush. It is written that 500 crore budget 8 thousand VFX shots, the entire shooting has been done on time during Kovid. Salute to the team of Adipurush for this.
prabhas upcoming high budget film
Fans of Prabhas are extremely happy with his look in Aadipurush. Many back to back pictures of Prabhas are being shared continuously. Let us tell you that after Bahubali, Prabhas is being counted in the high budget star of Hindi cinema. Prabhas’s Salar is being made at an expenditure of 300 crores. The budget of Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam is close to 150 crores. Prabhas 21 is also being made the biggest high budget film of Prabhas’ career.
Prabhas in this film based on Ramayana
The question being asked by Adipurush is the biggest challenge to show this story of Lord Ram in visuals. This film based on Ramayana has made Prabhas Lord Ram. Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The Bahubali image of Prabhas with action, visuals and heavy dialogues will also be seen here.
Adipurush shoot is wrapped#Adipurush
pic.twitter.com/u8XszLFliM
— Prabhas We Luv U (@WePrabhas)
November 11, 2021
#Adipurush
Main Cast In One Frame 103 Days Of Shoot
500 Crs Of Budget, 8,000 VFX Shots
Whole Shoot Done At Covid Peak Time Still Completed The Shooting Portion.A Big Salute Congrats To Lead Actors, Cast & Crew
Worldwide Release On 11 Aug 22
#prabhas
pic.twitter.com/sfwupAH1Kn
— Allu Akhil (@tej_akhi)
November 11, 2021
It’s a Complete Wrap For
#AdiPurush
Kudos to Team For their Day & Night Efforts For Completing as Per Schedule in Just 103 DAYS !!
WHOLE COUNTRY IS WAITING FOR FIRSTLOOK SIRR 🙏#prabhas
pic.twitter.com/6HlN9W3jOm
— Darling Prabhas ️ (@RakeShPrabhas20)
November 11, 2021
-
Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Adipurush’ shoot wraps up – ready to clash with Akshay Kumar in 2022
-
Saif Ali Khan wraps up shooting for ‘Adipurush’, Om Raut shares picture with ‘Lankesh’ pose!
-
Prabhas’s look leaked from Adi Purush, trolled badly with big mustache – Bahubali or Budha Bali
-
Prabhas VS Akshay Kumar – Adipurush and Rakshabandhan release date announced, a big clash of 2022 confirmed
-
Prabhas’s Aadipurush, Salman’s Tiger 3, big competition with Akshay Kumar, full list of 2022
-
Prabhas will go to UK for Adi Purush of 400 crores, trouble due to increasing weight, know full details!
-
Saif Ali Khan said on the OTT release of ‘Adipurush’, the film will not be released anywhere except in theaters!
-
Before the release of ‘Adipurush’, Kriti Sanon spoke about her heart – would like to marry Prabhas
-
People did body shaming on Prabhas’s look in ‘Adipurush’, said – the reality of Bahubali without makeup
-
Aadipurush Ke Ram – Sita – Laxman: Prabhas – Kriti Sanon – Sunny Singh’s dance rehearsals begin, see photos
-
Kriti Sanon’s hard work for 400’s ‘Adipurush’, reduced her weight by 15 kg after Mimi Video
-
Adipurush- Prabhas will resume the shooting of Adipurush next month, will have a blast with Saif Ali Khan!
Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
english summary
Before Adipurush release Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in one frame photo viral, have a look here
Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 11:28 [IST]
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.