Before Adipurush release Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in one frame photo viral. A framed picture of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon ahead of the release of Aadipurush

Before Adipurush release Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in one frame photo viral.

13 seconds ago
The shooting of Adipurush starring Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon has been completed. Will release in theaters on 11 August 2022. During the Corona period, Adipurush has been such a film that has been completed in 108 days with a budget of more than 500 crores. It is obvious that director Om Raut has completed the work of Aadipurush with the stipulated limit and tight schedule.

According to film experts, Adipurush will be the big film of Hindi cinema to be released next year. Adi Purush will not only be delivered to the Hindi audience but also to the South audience at a fast pace. Aadipurush will release in five languages ​​namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. As soon as the entire shoot of Aadipurush is over, a picture from the sets is going viral.

Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh are seen in the same frame. Also director Om Raut is also seen a part of it. Fans have made this wrap up picture of Adipurush viral on Twitter. Fans have started trending Adipurush.

Fans are constantly giving their feedback on this. While celebrating the shooting of Adi Purush, fans have written that now only 274 days are left for the release of this film. On the other hand, the fans of Prabhas are also very excited to release their star’s Adi Purush. It is written that 500 crore budget 8 thousand VFX shots, the entire shooting has been done on time during Kovid. Salute to the team of Adipurush for this.

Fans of Prabhas are extremely happy with his look in Aadipurush. Many back to back pictures of Prabhas are being shared continuously. Let us tell you that after Bahubali, Prabhas is being counted in the high budget star of Hindi cinema. Prabhas’s Salar is being made at an expenditure of 300 crores. The budget of Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam is close to 150 crores. Prabhas 21 is also being made the biggest high budget film of Prabhas’ career.

The question being asked by Adipurush is the biggest challenge to show this story of Lord Ram in visuals. This film based on Ramayana has made Prabhas Lord Ram. Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The Bahubali image of Prabhas with action, visuals and heavy dialogues will also be seen here.

