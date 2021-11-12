Before Adipurush release Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in one frame photo viral. A framed picture of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon ahead of the release of Aadipurush

The shooting of Adipurush starring Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon has been completed. Will release in theaters on 11 August 2022. During the Corona period, Adipurush has been such a film that has been completed in 108 days with a budget of more than 500 crores. It is obvious that director Om Raut has completed the work of Aadipurush with the stipulated limit and tight schedule.

According to film experts, Adipurush will be the big film of Hindi cinema to be released next year. Adi Purush will not only be delivered to the Hindi audience but also to the South audience at a fast pace. Aadipurush will release in five languages ​​namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. As soon as the entire shoot of Aadipurush is over, a picture from the sets is going viral.

Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh are seen in the same frame. Also director Om Raut is also seen a part of it. Fans have made this wrap up picture of Adipurush viral on Twitter. Fans have started trending Adipurush.