Before Balls and Strike, Umpires Ask to Pray
CHICAGO – Umpires called at around 3 p.m. Friday from places like St. Louis and Oakland, Seattle and Cleveland.
It was time to pray.
“God is our father,” Ted Barrett, a major league umpire for more than two decades and an appointed Southern Baptist minister, told the men. “He loves hearing from us, and so never feel like he’s too big or too busy to bring up your little problem.”
The umpires on the line had endured all kinds of turmoil: anger or family trouble, addiction or extreme grief, loneliness and the agony of incompleteness. Those last two, Barrett knew, were among the most familiar dangers to his business, which could be exposed during games that same night or in the hours after.
So for nearly a dozen big league baseball seasons, small groups of umpires have called privately over the phone each week to pray together, looking for the kind of communal solace that can lead to a life on the road and under stress. Difficult to. The conduct of the national pastime.
“Knowing that there is a group of people who come on call and are all going through the same journey and understand what it is like to be on this journey and to pray with them, it gives a sense of community. ,” said David Rackley, who was the left-field umpire for this season’s All-Star Game.
Baseball has at times been a showcase for Christian believers. During the 1988 World Series (and later “The Tonight Show”) Orel Herschiser sang a hymn on the mound. One of his successors to the Dodgers, pitcher Clayton Kershaw, wrote a book with his wife, Ellen, about the faith. In 2018, a professor at Eastern Illinois University found that 8 percent of MLB players on Twitter included at least one Bible verse in their biographies, a higher share than athletes in the NBA, NFL and NHL.
A group called Baseball Chapel sent pastors to the ballpark on Sundays to lead services for thousands of people throughout the game, a practice that has sometimes drawn criticism. And, borrowing a marketing strategy from the minor leagues, some MLB franchises have hosted faith nights and postgame Christian concerts over the years.
But on a day-to-day basis, umpires are among baseball’s most isolated figures. Rapidly removed from an era in which umpires were often men with tough lives, some of them haunted by war, today’s full-time umpiring staff consists of only 76 men who travel the country in teams of four and keep a distance from it. They are the players and the managers they rule. Their life can feel like the dim and brightly lit ballparks of airports and fastballs and hotels, punctuated by hollers from their children’s homes and dugouts.
While their spiritual traditions can serve as anchors, the lessons and life lessons they find in Scripture guide them on and off the field.
“Jesus would have been a great umpire because he was not a milktoast where he would have let himself run,” Barrett, who umpired at some umpires’ funerals, said in an interview in Chicago. “You see him standing before the Pharisees. He would have been able to give it back on the field. “
He paused and smiled.
“Of course, he would have been perfect.”
Other umpires made similar comments, after admitting that his propensity for faith was a logistical challenge in a profession that could travel him from San Diego to Houston to Chicago in a week’s time. Although umpires sometimes compare notes on which churches are eager to host visitors and also give a blessing before enough time to make a Sunday afternoon game, there are regular rituals of worship during the season. There is no question of attending a household.
The Friday prayer call, which umpires can now remind via automated text messages 15 minutes in advance, is not quite an option. But, the umpires said, it provides a steady dose of spiritual sustenance, whether at baggage claim in Seattle, in a rental car in Texas or, more recently, PF Chang’s restaurant Rackley in California.
“In Georgia, you more or less grew up in church,” said Marvin Hudson, a member of last season’s World Series crew. “I just wanted to be a part of it and make sure I was where I needed to be and see how other people were reacting as well.”
“The idea is to make the umpires feel a little less alone,” Rackley said.
“We hide in our cave like David did when we were being attacked, and that could be the world, it could be spiritual attacks, it could be professions when we have a high-profile game and a Missed the call or something went wrong,” he said. “We hide in our caves, and being alone is not a good thing in this world.”
The weekly call to umpires – officials from other professional leagues seeking advice on how to make their own starts – is generally the same format. An umpire welcomes his colleagues. Some of them recognize themselves; Others remain silent, their lines silent. A brief message, often in line with the rigors of being an umpire, follows. Then comes a solicitation for prayer requests and, finally, intercession.
Men usually ejaculate in about 30 minutes. But one after the other said that the effect of the call ends. Some umpires work through a book called “Multiply: Make Disciples” while others do regular Bible studies.
In the off-season, several umpires participate in a three-night retreat north of Dallas. Spring training brings fellowship at Scripture to a Cracker Barrel in Arizona.
In the regular season, many umpires pray with their crew members before the first pitch, and some say they find themselves talking to God on pitches or between innings. When he messaged during a call this season, Barrett said, he urged the umpires who were playing the game that night to look up at the sky at some point and take what they saw as the handiwork of God. But be surprised.
Barrett said, “Standing in front of 50,000 people and calling balls and strikes when you’re apart on TV, it’s impossible, for me, to do this job well enough, so I trust God to help me.” Do it,” said Barrett. , offering the umpire’s version of a common refrain among Christians. “We talk about this a lot on our crew: prepare the best you can, and then go out and do your best, and let God take care of the rest.”
With the pressure during games always present, umpires said they often think about their spiritual training, especially when one of their calls is under siege. Perhaps, he said, they may prove more able to control their anger. The hate speech that he may have used during arguments years ago may now just rattle in his mind instead. And that’s when a call is blown and a stadium roars—though Barrett admits with a laugh that he sometimes thinks, “God, forgive them because they don’t know what they do because we’ve got this right.” ” – they find assurance in the teaching that Christ himself was often unpopular.
“He was criticized for what he did,” said Hudson, who said that players and umpires sometimes “chitchat” about trust while on the field. “We are criticized for what we do – Not that every decision we make is as right as theirs – but I find comfort in that.”
The weekly gathering has been a fixture on his calendar.
“When I miss, it’s like you’re missing something for the week you weren’t a part of,” he said. “We don’t want to miss a call on the field. It’s no different than that call: I don’t want to miss it.
Barrett, 56, knows the end of his career is nearing, and has begun to think about what Coles might look like once he withdraws from the game. Younger umpires like the 39-year-old Rackley said they were trying to take more responsibility for a ritual they considered to be nothing less than a sacred ministry.
It is like this, the umpires said, because of the comfort men and their confidence offer each other, especially when the long season feels continuous.
“As you walk the field tonight, know that the Holy Spirit gives you strength,” Barrett said on Friday. “I love you guys. Jesus loves umpires.”
