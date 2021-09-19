Before Balls and Strike, Umpires Ask to Pray

CHICAGO – Umpires called at around 3 p.m. Friday from places like St. Louis and Oakland, Seattle and Cleveland.

It was time to pray.

“God is our father,” Ted Barrett, a major league umpire for more than two decades and an appointed Southern Baptist minister, told the men. “He loves hearing from us, and so never feel like he’s too big or too busy to bring up your little problem.”

The umpires on the line had endured all kinds of turmoil: anger or family trouble, addiction or extreme grief, loneliness and the agony of incompleteness. Those last two, Barrett knew, were among the most familiar dangers to his business, which could be exposed during games that same night or in the hours after.

So for nearly a dozen big league baseball seasons, small groups of umpires have called privately over the phone each week to pray together, looking for the kind of communal solace that can lead to a life on the road and under stress. Difficult to. The conduct of the national pastime.