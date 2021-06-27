Before becoming a mother, Anushka Sharma had placed a condition in front of Virat Kohli

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma remains in the headlines every day. He has taken a break from films for a long time, but due to his personal life, he gets discussed. Anushka is married to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. The pair of both is very much liked. Anushka and Virat became parents in January this year. Anushka has given birth to a daughter Vamika. Since the birth of the daughter, Anushka and Virat have been taking care of her together. But do you know that before becoming a mother, Anushka had placed a condition in front of Virat.

Anushka had said that she wants her child to be brought up like normal children. She does not want her work to affect the child. However, both Virat and Anushka took this decision together. Both do not want their child to grow up like a celebrity.

Apart from Anushka, Virat Kohli also spoke openly about the child. “Over the years, I felt a lot of things change with Anushka. I had never felt like this before. He is very religious and he has brought a lot of positive changes in me. I know it won’t always be like this. One day this too will end. I have my own life too. Have your own family. I will have children of my own. He will have the right to spend time with me. But before that I would like to make one thing clear. I want that things related to my career should not happen at home. My trophies, my achievements, nothing should stay at my house. Because when my kids are growing up, they don’t feel like a celebrity home and Anushka and I have taken this decision together.

Let us tell you that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in the year 2017. Both got married in Italy, away from the country. For this he had chosen the resort of Borgo Finociatoname. It is said that this resort is the second most expensive resort in the world. Before marriage, both of them dated each other for many years.

