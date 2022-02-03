Before buying a new car, know here the complete details of the best selling top 3 cars of January 2022

Top 3 Best Selling Cars which have bought the most in January 2022, know the complete details of these top 3 cars from price to specification.

In the auto sector of the country, all the automakers have released the sales figures of their vehicles in January 2022. Liked by more customers.

In the details of these top 3 best selling cars, we are going to tell you the complete details from their price to the features so that you can buy the car according to your need and choice for yourself.

Maruti WagonR: Maruti WagonR is at number one position in the list of most liked cars in January 2022. Maruti Suzuki has sold 20,334 units of this WagonR in January 2022.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti WagonR, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 21.79 kmpl on petrol and on CNG the mileage of this car increases to 32.52 kmpl.

The starting price of Maruti WagonR is Rs 51.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs 5.58 lakh when going to the top variant.

Maruti Swift: Maruti Suzuki Swift has become the second most liked car in January 2022, with 19,108 units sold by the company in January.

,read this also– Maruti WagonR is available here in a budget of only 1.5 to 2 lakhs, will get guarantee and warranty plan)

Regarding the mileage of Maruti Swift, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 23.20 kmpl. The starting price of Maruti Swift is Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which goes up to Rs 8.77 lakh when going to the top variant.

,read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 sedans that give long mileage, read full details from price to features)

Maruti Dzire: Maruti Dzire became the third most liked car in January 2022, whose 14,967 units were sold by the company in January.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti Dzire, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 24.12 kmpl. The starting price of Maruti Dzire is Rs 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs 9.13 lakh when going to the top variant.

Here are the top 3 best selling cars for the month of January, among which you can buy according to your choice, budget and need.