Before buying a new car, know the complete details of the CNG avatar of these popular cars Tata Motors launching on January 19

Two new cars are coming in the CNG car segment, which will be launched on January 19, if you also want to buy a CNG car, then definitely read the details of these cars.

If you are planning to buy a new CNG car, then before that know the complete details of the CNG car launched by Tata Motors.

India’s leading automaker has announced the launch of CNG variants of two of its popular cars, after which these cars were not only spotted during testing, but the company also released its video teaser, now the company has launched these cars. The date for doing this has also been announced which is 19 January 2022.

It was not disclosed by Tata Motors which car is going to launch on January 19, but according to the teaser and details of the cars spotted, these are the company’s popular hatchback Tiago and premium sedan Tigor.

Selected dealerships of Tata Motors in the metro city of the country have started booking these cars unofficially, in which a token amount ranging from Rs 5 to 11 thousand is being taken.

Tata Tiago is going to be the first CNG car of its company, which the company is going to launch on January 19, but after that the company is also considering to launch CNG versions of many of its flagship cars.

,read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

No major changes have been reported in the design and features of Tata Tiago CNG, but the company can definitely make some changes regarding the CNG kit in its engine.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Tata Motors has not yet made any official announcement regarding the mileage of this Tata Tiago CNG, but according to media reports, this CNG car can give a mileage of 30 to 33 kilometers per kg.

Talking about the engine of this car, according to media reports, the company can give 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine and 1.1 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine with 5 speed manual and 5 speed AMT gearbox.

After its launch on January 19, Tata Tiago CNG is expected to compete directly with CNG variants of cars like Maruti WagonR, Maruti Alto, Hyundai Santro and Hyundai Grand i10 Neos.