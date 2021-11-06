Before buying, know here the full details of the price and features of the top 3 best selling SUVs in the month of October

If you are planning to buy a new SUV car, then before that you know the complete details of the best selling top 3 SUVs of the month of October here.

In the midst of the ongoing festive season in the country, automakers have started releasing the sales figures of their vehicles in the month of October. In which today we are going to tell you the complete details of the top 3 best selling SUV cars in the month of October.

Hyundai Venue: Hyundai Venue has become the best selling SUV of its company and this country in the month of October, with 10,554 units sold by the company in the month of October, while last year the company sold a total of 8,828 units of this car.

Talking about the engine of Hyundai Venue, the company has given a 1498 cc engine in this SUV, which has been offered with three options. The first engine in this is a 1.0 liter turbocharged petrol engine, the second engine is 1.2 liter petrol and the third 1.5 liter capacity diesel engine.

Talking about its 1.0 liter turbocharged engine, this engine generates 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of peak torque, which is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about its features, it has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with premium features like sunroof, with which the feature of BlueLink Car Connected Technology has also been added.

Apart from this, features like auto climate control, rear AC vents, wireless charger, cruise control and push button start stop have been provided in it.

Regarding the mileage of this car, Hyundai claims that it gives a mileage of 17 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 6.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 11.85 lakh in the top model.

Kia Seltos: Kia Seltos has become the company’s best selling and second best selling SUV in the month of October, in which the company has sold 10,448 units of this SUV in the month of October.

Talking about the engine of Kia Seltos, the company has given a 1497 cc engine in it, in which the option of three variants is available. Talking about the engine before this, it is a 1.5 liter capacity petrol engine that generates power of 115 PS and peak torque of 144 Nm, which is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features, the car has a sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 360-degree camera, Boss sound system, front and rear parking sensors, automatic climate control, air purifier and rear AC vents. Huh.

Regarding the mileage of this SUV, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 20.8 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 9.95 lakh, which goes up to Rs 18.10 lakh in the top model.

Tata Nexon: Tata Nexon has become the best selling SUV of its company in the month of October and the number three best selling SUV in the country, in which the company has sold 10,096 units in the month of October.

Talking about the engine of Tata Nexon, the company has given a 1499 cc engine in it, which has both petrol and diesel options.

Talking about the petrol engine of this car, this 1.2-litre engine generates 110 PS of power and 170 Nm of peak torque, with which the option of 5-speed manual and AMT transmission is available.

Talking about the features of Tata Nexon, the company has given features like 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, rear AC vents, push button start-off and IRA connected technology.

Regarding its mileage, Tata Motors claims that this Nexon gives a mileage of 21.5 kilometers per liter, its starting price is Rs 7.28 lakh, which goes up to Rs 13.23 lakh in the top model.