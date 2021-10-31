Before Dhanteras 2021, gold becomes costlier by Rs 1100, silver rises by Rs 4900

Even though both gold and silver continued to fluctuate in October, the precious metals have seen a rally. That too when Dhanteras is coming on the second day of November. Talking about the data, in the month of October, the price of gold has seen a rise of more than Rs 1100. Whereas silver has seen an increase of more than Rs 4900. According to experts, gold futures on MCX can be seen from Rs 47500 to Rs 48500. While the price of silver can be seen at Rs 65000 per kg.

rise in gold price

There has been an increase in the price of gold on the Indian futures market, the Multi Commodity Exchange. According to the data, on September 30, the price of gold was seen at Rs 46521 per ten grams. Whereas in the last trading day of October, the price of gold has come down to Rs 47635 per ten grams. This means that in the month of October, the price of gold has seen an increase of Rs 1114 per ten grams. If we talk about October 29, then there has been a fall in the price of gold by about Rs 350. According to experts, on the day of Dhanteras, the price of gold can be seen up to Rs 48500 per ten grams.

silver price hike

On the other hand, the price of silver has also seen an increase. In the month of October, silver has seen a rise of Rs 4,900 per kg. According to the data of the Multi Commodity Exchange, the price of silver had closed at Rs 59,617 per kg on September 30. Whereas on the last trading day of October, the price of silver came down to Rs 64534 per kg. During this, the price of silver has seen a rise of Rs 4917 per kg. On the coming Dhanteras, the price of silver may cross Rs 65000 per kg.

what the experts say

According to Anuj Gupta, Vice President (Commodity & Currency), IIFL, there has been an increase in the demand for gold and silver in the September quarter. Due to which gold and silver have increased in the month of October. Apart from this, the festive season has started in the country. Due to which there is an increase in the price. In the coming days, more speed can be seen in this.