Before Dhanteras, gold can reach near 49 thousand rupees, know what is the biggest reason

The country’s gold imports are expected to increase further in the coming months on demand from the festive and wedding season. Due to which the price of gold can be seen increasing. Anyway, there is a continuous increase in the price of gold. At the same time, gold imports are also increasing. Let us tell you that during April-September 2021, gold imports reached about $ 24 billion. This has an impact on the current account deficit (CAD).

What kind of figures are being seen

GJEPC said that during the last six months there has been a fluctuating trend in imports and it has come at par with the figures for the years prior to COVID. GJEPC said gold imports in May (12.98 tonnes) and June (17.57 tonnes)-2021 were badly hit by the second devastating Covid wave, which led to the nationwide lockdown. This affected many industries including gems and jewellery. GJEPC said imports increased in August. The import figure during the month stood at 118.08 tonnes. This is the second highest figure for gold imports.

what the experts say

GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said that the increase in imports during July, August and September 2021 is due to the lifting of the lockdown, improving domestic and export demand and the onset of the festive season, resulting in a sharp increase in demand for the products. On the other hand, according to Anuj Gupta, Vice President (Commodity & Currency), IIFL, gold prices are seeing a rise due to increase in demand for gold. Before Dhanteras, the price of gold can reach close to Rs 49 thousand per ten grams. On the other hand, due to increase in inflation, investors are turning towards gold. Due to which the prices are showing signs of an uptrend.

gold price rise

Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 269 per 10 grams to Rs 47,549 per 10 grams in the local futures market amid strong spot demand. Whereas during the trading session, the price of gold went to the high level of the day with Rs 47576 per gram. Market analysts said buying in fresh positions by participants led to the rise in gold futures prices. Globally, gold prices rose 0.50 per cent to $1,779.40 an ounce in New York.

silver price hike

Silver prices on Wednesday crossed Rs 65,000 per kg in futures trade as participants increased their positions on firm spot demand. Silver prices rose by Rs 700 to Rs 65,150 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange at 6.30 pm. Whereas during the trading session today silver also reached the high level of the day with Rs 65,240 per kg. Globally, silver was up 0.41 per cent to USD 23.98 an ounce in New York.

The post Gold may reach near 49 thousand rupees before Dhanteras, know what is the biggest reason appeared first on Jansatta.

#Dhanteras #gold #reach #thousand #rupees #biggest #reason