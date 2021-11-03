Before Diwali, the Modi government announced a reduction in excise duty on the prices of petrol and diesel, the prices will be reduced.

Before Diwali, the Modi government has announced a reduction in excise duty on the prices of petrol and diesel. This is expected to bring down oil prices.

On the eve of Diwali, the Indian government announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel. Excise duty on petrol and diesel to be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow

The post Before Diwali, Modi Government Announces Excise Duty Reduction on Petrol and Diesel Prices, Prices Will Be Reduced appeared first on Jansatta.

#Diwali #Modi #government #announced #reduction #excise #duty #prices #petrol #diesel #prices #reduced