Before IPL 2022 World Champion Indian Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik Started Training Hard Aims To Play For more next 3 to 4 years

IPL 2022, World Champion Wicketkeeper Started Training Hard: The wicketkeeper batsman, who was part of the team in the 2007 T20 World Cup, has once again started sweating to return to the team. He has said that his goal is to play for the next 3-4 years.

Dinesh Karthik is sweating profusely in Mumbai these days under the guidance of his friend and mentor Abhishek Nair. Karthik, who was part of India’s 2007 T20 champion team before the IPL 2022, has started preparations. He told that, he is honing his finishing skills in T20 and will play for the next 4 years.

Let us tell you that 36-year-old Karthik, who last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final, wants to play for three-four years more. He is determined to return to the national team for T20, the shortest format of the game. He wants his six-month-old twin sons to see him play at the top level in the next few years.

Dinesh Karthik told PTI, “T20 will be like a beginning for me. Of course in tournaments like IPL you get to play against the best players in the world and you get to show your skills. As a middle-order batsman, I can try to make a mark.

Karthik performed well in the T20I finisher’s role before being dropped from the team after the 2019 ODI World Cup. During this, in the final of the 2018 Nidahas Trophy, India won the title with his brilliant batting in the last over. With India continuing to try players in the middle order in the limited overs format, Karthik sees an opportunity for himself.

‘Age no longer eligible for selection in the team’

Talking about age, apart from Shikhar Dhawan (36), Karthik, citing the example of Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik (40) and recently retired Mohammad Hafeez (41), said that age is no longer eligible for selection in the team. It now depends on form, fitness and experience.

“Age is definitely not something that is looked at while coming back to the Indian team. Shikhar Dhawan was the most successful batsman in the ODI series in South Africa and we are the same age. People understand their body, how much cricket they can play. Shoaib Malik and Hafeez are great examples, they were able to contribute for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Significantly, Indian wicket-keeper batsmen are in great demand in the IPL auction. Former captain Dinesh Karthik, who has played for Kolkata Knight Riders for a long time, will enter the auction. He has been a part of 6 IPL franchises till now but he has not yet got a chance to play for his city team Chennai Super Kings.

When asked if he wants to play for any team in 2022, Karthik said, “It is very difficult for me to answer this question. I want to do whatever I can, I want to do well not only for my franchise but also for myself.

On the possibility of playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Karthik said, “Look, if I get a chance to play for Super Kings, it will be wonderful. I am from Chennai. But in the end it is important for me that whichever team I get to play for, it will be an honor for me.

Regarding his commentary career, he said, “I have done commentary only once and it was before IPL when I had a break of two months. I enjoyed it but for the next three years I am not thinking seriously about it. Playing is the most important thing for me and I aim to play for at least the next three to four years.

Talking about Dinesh Karthik’s career, he has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is for India. He has 1025 runs in Tests, 1752 in ODIs and 399 runs in T20Is. In his IPL career, he has scored 4046 runs in 213 matches. His name comes in the senior most players of IPL.