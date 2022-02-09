Before IPL Auction MS Dhoni Seen In New Style Holding Pistol Instead Of Bat Watch Video Fan Thanked

MS Dhoni New Look: MS Dhoni is resting and enjoying playing different sports ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction to be held on 12th and 13th February 2022 in Bengaluru.

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has again appeared in a blue jersey (blue track suit). However, this time he was not on the cricket field but at the shooting range. He was at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, his hometown. Dhoni only batted in the stadium. Also showed his hands in shooting.

In fact, after practicing in the nets, he reached the shooting range and hit the target there. The video of Dhoni hitting the target is viral on social media. This video has been shared on Instagram with this ID bajaj.sumeetkumar (Sumit Kumar Bajaj). Sumit is the tennis partner of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Many people have commented on Sumit Kumar Bajaj’s post. Many people have also thanked him. i_am_pratik_editor14 wrote, ‘Thank you for wearing the blue jersey.’ Many people have posted fire emojis.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni spends most of his time in the JSCA Stadium to keep himself fit. Dhoni plays tennis, football along with batting practice in the stadium. He also sweats in the gym and enjoys swimming.

Sumeet Kumar Bajaj has shared many videos and pictures of Dhoni on Instagram even before this. In those videos, Captain Cool can be seen trying his hand at tennis. Dhoni also participated in the game of badminton. Dhoni was in a black T-shirt, green pants and white sneakers.

Many people also commented on that video of MS Dhoni. Reading the comments, it is clear that Dhoni may not play international cricket anymore, but his fan following has not decreased. Some people had also demanded from Sumeet Kumar Bajaj to get the autograph of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.