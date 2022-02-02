Before IPL Auction Shakib Al Hasan Performance in Bangladesh premier League leads Fortune Barishal to Third Consecutive Win

BPL 2022, Shakib Al Hasan Fortune Barishal Third Consecutive Win: Shakib Al Hasan has given Fortune Barishal third consecutive win with an all-round performance. He is the highest wicket-taker in the league so far with 10 wickets.

In the 16th match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2022), Fortune Barsal defeated Chattogram Challengers by 14 runs. In this match, Fortune’s captain Shakib Al Hasan has won his team the third consecutive match with his all-round performance. The IPL auction is to be held on February 12 and 13. Before that, the Bangladeshi all-rounder has been attracting the attention of all the franchises with his consistent performance.

Shakib Al Hasan was last part of Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2021 season but he has not been retained by Shah Rukh Khan’s team. If we look at Shakib’s performance in the current season of BPL, then he has scored 137 runs in 6 matches so far. At the same time, he is the top wicket taker of the league with 10 wickets in 6 matches. His team Fortune Barishal is also at the top of the points table.

If we look at the scorecard of this match, then playing first, the team of Fortune Barsal was all out for 149 runs in 19.1 overs. Captain Shakib Al Hasan played the highest innings of 50 runs in 31 balls. Apart from him, no other player could contribute significantly. For Chattogram, Mrityunjay Chaudhary took 4 wickets for 12 runs in 2 overs.

Chasing the target of 150 runs, Chattogram Challenger started poorly and the team lost the first wicket on zero. Opener Will Jacques was dismissed without opening the account. After this, Afif Hossein (39) and Shamim Hossein (29) handled the innings to some extent but they too could not last long in front of the spin of Mujeeb and Shakib.

Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman bowled very economical, conceding 9 runs in 4 overs with 1 maiden and taking 3 wickets. At the same time, Shakib took 3 wickets for 23 runs in 4 overs. Apart from this, Dwayne Bravo and Mehdi Hasan Rana took 2-2 successes.

Talking about the points table, Fortune Barishal is at the top of the points table with 8 points. Comilla Victorians are second, Minister Group Dhaka third and Chattogram Challengers fourth. These three teams have only 6-6 points. Khulna Tigers with 4 points is at 5th and Sylhet Sunrisers is at 6th with 2 points.