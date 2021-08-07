Before joining the Junior National Camp she was not particularly aware of the art of drag flicking- Gurjit Kaur:

The family of Gurjeet, a resident of Miadi Kalan village of Amritsar, had nothing to do with hockey. Now he made history in Tokyo Olympics. India’s women’s hockey team stunned everyone in the Tokyo Olympics by defeating Australia 1-0 to enter the semi-finals for the first time.

This feat was made possible by the goal scored by Gurjit Kaur. In this match, India defeated Australia with the goal of drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur. The winning goal was special in that Australia had scored only one goal in five matches in the pool stage. Australian defenders are known to be adept at stopping drag flicks. But, she could not control Gurjeet’s jittery flick. Gurjeet got a different identity in the team with the drag flick.

Gurjeet always got help from the coach to become a good drag flicker for his team. Before joining the Junior National Camp, she was not particularly aware of the art of drag flicking. After joining the Junior Camp in 2012, he learned the skill of drag flicking. Before joining this camp, he had practiced drag flick, but he had not learned the basics of this technique well. Jeet has studied at Khalsa College for Women. Her sister Pradeep Kaur is a hockey coach in the Punjab Sports Department. It was in Khalsa College that Gurjeet learned the nuances of hockey. She expressed hope that the Indian women’s team would definitely win the Olympic medal.

For her father, Satnam Singh, her daughter’s education was the first. Gurjit and his sister Pradeep took their early education from a private school near the village. After this she went to study in a boarding school in Kairon village of Tarn Taran. This is where his fondness for hockey began. She was impressed to see the girls playing hockey and decided to try her hand at it.

Both sisters soon majored in the sport and got scholarships. After this Gurjit Kaur graduated from Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar. She played in the college academy for about five years. Gurjit Kaur always had a passion for practice and never left the field after taking a break from it. Always giving priority to sports practice. Gurjit Kaur has played about 53 international matches so far. He is posted as Senior Clerk in North Central Railway (NCR) Prayagraj.





