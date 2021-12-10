Before Katrina kaif and vicky kaushal these Bollywood celebs sold their wedding pic for crores. Before marrying Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, these celebs sold their marriage for crores

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding started on 7th December in Rajasthan. All the rituals of Haldi, Mehndi and Sangeet were performed there. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have not shared even a single picture of their wedding. After marriage, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have uploaded a total of 5 pictures on Instagram. It is believed to have been sold to an international magazine with the OTT platform. It is believed that Vicky and Katrina have done a deal worth crores. Its amount is believed to be around 80 to 100 crores.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wedding

The marriage of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took place in Italy in the year 2018 between family and close people. Both kept their marriage away from the media. According to media reports, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sold their wedding pictures for crores.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding

The wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has also been completely private and luxurious. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra married in the year 2018. The use of mobiles was completely banned in the wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. According to media reports, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas sold their wedding pictures for Rs 18 crore.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wedding

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in the year 2017 in a very secret way. Going to Italy, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in the presence of family among very few people. According to the report, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sold the wedding pictures to a magazine. Whatever amount received in crores was donated.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough’s wedding

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married in the year 2016. After this Preity Zinta and Jean gave their wedding pictures to a magazine. Both of them donated the money received from this to a foundation. Preity Zinta and Jean have not yet given any information among the people for this.