Before KGF chapter 2 release here read top 5 south film highest paid actors name. Names of highest paid actors of South film industry before KGF chapter 2

Yash earned so many crores

Kannada Superstar Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 is releasing. Earlier with KGF, Yash has already counted himself from Kannada star to South’s star actors. According to media reports, Yash took a fee of 30 to 35 crores for KGF.

Junior NTR Fees

Jr NTR is considered the king of South. Junior NTR has been ruling the box office for years in terms of earnings. Jr NTR recently released RRR which has earned close to 1000 crores. There is no news of NTR getting a fee of close to 45 crores for RRR.

bahubali prabhas earning

The earning of Bahubali Prabhas is also in crores. Prabhas recently released Radhe Shyam. After this Prabhas’s Adipurush will also release. In such a situation, on the basis of the media report that has come out about Prabhas’s fees, Prabhas charges more than 100 crores for each of his films.

Allu Arjun Fees

Actor Allu Arjun, who created panic with the film Pushpa, has gained popularity among the Hindi audience as well. Allu Arjun rules the South film industry even before Pushpa. According to media reports, Allu Arjun got a fee of around 40 to 50 crores for Pushpa.

Mahesh Babu earning so much

There is also a name of Mahesh Babu in South films. Mahesh Babu’s popular South films touch the sky among the audience. According to the information received, Mahesh Babu charges between 40 to 45 crores for a film.