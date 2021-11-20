Before marriage fight between vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif read details. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s fight before marriage, read details

The reason behind the argument between Vicky Kaushal-Katrina

It is being told that there has been an argument between Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif and both are contemplating on whose team is responsible for bringing out this news. Because both are waiting for the right opportunity for it. Katrina Kaif did not want the news of her marriage to dominate the release of Sooryavanshi.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

A few days ago, Harshvardhan Kapoor had also justified the news of affair between Vicky and Katrina in an interview. This angered Katrina Kaif as well. On the other hand, when the news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s engagement went viral a few days back, the team of both had called this news wrong.

Vicky-Katrina will soon get married in December

It is worth noting that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will get married between December 7 and 12 in Fort, Rajasthan. It will be a completely private wedding. The way Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma got married. in like manner. It is being told that by the end of this month, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will announce their marriage. Because every detail related to their marriage has become viral in the media.