Before marriage, Twinkle Khanna had taken out Akshay Kumar’s medical history, mother used to understand

New Delhi. Akshay Kumar, known as the Khiladi of Bollywood, married actress Twinkle Khanna on 17 January 2001. Both are called the power couple of Bollywood. It has been 20 years since their marriage, but even today the love between the two remains as before. The pair of both is very much liked. But do you know that before marriage, Twinkle Khanna got the complete medical history of Akshay Kumar out.

Akshay was stunned on seeing Twinkle

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna met during a photoshoot of Filmfare. On seeing Twinkle at first sight, Akshay Kumar was in awe of her. After this both worked together in the film International Khiladi. During the shooting of this film, the closeness between the two grew. In an interview, Twinkle herself had told that she had a breakup at that time. In such a situation, she wanted to forget that relationship and move on. She had decided that she would enjoy a few days. After which she started dating Akshay.

Mother Dimple put a condition for marriage

Akshay and Twinkle fell in love with each other. In such a situation, Twinkle talked to her mother Dimple about Akshay. However, Dimple did not like this relationship. Because he was told by one of his journalist friend that Akshay Kumar is ‘gay’. In such a situation, she agreed to this marriage on one condition. He told Akshay that he and Twinkle would have to be in a live-in relationship for a year. After which both of them lived together for a year. After which both of them took seven rounds in the year 2001.

Twinkle got medical history out

But before marriage, Twinkle got Akshay Kumar’s medical history out. In every marriage the horoscope of the boy and the girl is matched first. But Twinkle did just the opposite. Akshay Kumar knew later that Twinkle Khanna had collected his medical history from his relatives. Twinkle also asked Akshay many questions about his health.

