Before New year Surbhi chandna share her bikini vacation photos. Before the new year, Surbhi Chandna has shared hot pictures in bikini from her vacation.

surbhi chandana hot look

Surbhi Chandna got recognition from the Ishqbaaaz TV show. Surbhi Chandna is known for her style and glamour, post Ishqbaaaz. Surbhi Chandna has posed for many side pool photos in a multicolor bikini.

Surbhi Chandna in bikini look

Surbhi Chandna is active on Instagram. Surbhi Chandna’s style is liked among fans. From sari to bikini look, Surbhi Chandna has her perfect figure shadow.

Work done with Vidya Balan

Surbhi Chandna started her career in the year 2009. After doing a cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Surbhi Chandna made her Bollywood debut in the year 2015. Played the role of Aamna in Vidya Balan and Ali Fazal’s film Bobby Jasoos.

Surbhi Chandna charges so much

Surbhi Chandna showed her glamor along with acting in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5. Surbhi Chandna earns up to 1 crore in a year. Surbhi Chandna’s fee for every episode is between 80 to 90 thousand.