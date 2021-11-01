Before PM Modi visit priests showed black flags to BJP leaders, Trivendra Singh Rawat returned without Darshan

A new controversy has come to the fore ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Kedarnath on November 5. On Monday, BJP leaders faced a lot of protest here and the priests showed them black flags.

In fact, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, cabinet minister Dhan Singh Rawat and state BJP president Madan Kaushik had come to Kedarnath to see the arrangements before PM Modi’s visit, but they had to fall prey to the wrath of the priests. The former CM could not even reach the temple and was forced to return without Baba’s darshan.

In fact, when former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat reached Kedarnath, his protest started on the way to the temple from the helipad and the pilgrimage priests showed him black flags. During this, slogans were also raised against him. Seeing the atmosphere, he had to return.

Before him, cabinet ministers Dhan Singh Rawat and Madan Kaushik had also reached Kedarnath by another helicopter, but they too had to face opposition from the priests in the temple premises. However, both these leaders somehow reached the temple and had darshan of Lord Kedarnath.

Let us tell you that two years ago, when Trivendra Singh was the CM, at the same time an act was passed providing for the formation of Chardham Devasthanam Management Board for the maintenance and management of 51 temples of the state including Chardham. In such a situation, the priests of the four dhams say that their traditional rights are being violated because of this board and that is why these priests were opposing the former CM.

The priests have made it clear that if the government does not take any decision on this matter soon, then their agitation will be furious and its result will be visible in the coming assembly elections.

Let us inform that when Pushkar Singh Dhami became the CM of Uttarakhand, he had constituted a high level committee to suggest the issue of Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Management Board Act. It is being said that this committee has given its report last month, but this report has not been made public yet.