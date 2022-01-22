Before Priyanka Chopra, these Bollywood celebs too opted for surrogacy, from Shahrukh Khan to Sunny Leone | Before Priyanka Chopra, these Bollywood stars have also resorted to surrogacy – from Shahrukh Khan to Sunny Leone

Shahrukh Khan- Gauri

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan grew to become mother and father to their youngest son AbRam in 2013 via surrogacy. They have three kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. In accordance to stories, on the recommendation of Sohail Khan, Shah Rukh opted for surrogacy.

Aamir Khan- Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao welcomed their son Azad in 2011 via IVF. Aamir Khan also has two kids from his first spouse – Ayra Khan and Junaid Khan.

shilpa shetty daughter

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed a child lady, named Samisha, via surrogacy in 2020. Shilpa Shetty usually shares updates about her youthful daughter on social media.

Sunny Leone’s twins

Actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have twins after opting for surrogacy. In 2018 they grew to become mother and father. Earlier, Sunny Leone has also adopted a daughter.

Karan Johar’s Twins

Director-producer Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi into his life via surrogacy. Twins have been born in February 2017 and are actually an integral a part of their lives. Karan Johar has admitted on many events that changing into a father has modified his life. He’s a single father.

Tusshar Kapoor is a single father

Tusshar Kapoor is also a single father. They welcomed their youngster Laksshya via surrogacy in June 2016. He’s the primary grandson of Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. Tusshar admits that changing into a father has modified his life.

