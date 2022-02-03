Before radhe shyam and pushpa Allu arjun and pooja hegdes film Ala vaikunthapurramuloo tv premiere.

Pooja Hegde is in the film ‘Radhe Shyam’, ‘Beast’, ‘Bhaijaan’, ‘Circus’, ‘Acharya Line’. Along with this, recently Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has also earned a bumper among the audience of Hindi cinema. In such a situation, now there is a chance for the fans to see Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde together. Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun’s film ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramulu’ is about to have its world TV premiere.

Pooja plays the role of Amulya in the film, who runs her own travel agency and her chemistry with icon star Allu Arjun is worth watching. Pooja’s power-packed performance in the film was highly praised and her strong character made a home in the heart of the audience and now once again all the memories related to this film will be refreshed among the audience. Yes, this film is going to have a world TV premiere on Dhinchak on 6 February 2022, which Pooja is very excited about.

Talking about her excitement, Pooja says that “‘Ala Vaikunthapuramulu’ was one of the most exciting highlights of the year 2020. The film entertained the audience a lot before and after the pandemic lockdown and when the film was released on the OTT platform. But when it was aired, again the audience from all over the world gave their full love.

Now the world TV premiere of this film is going to touch new heights of success.” Pooja further says that, “I want to thank all those who left no stone unturned to give their love to my character Amulya. I am also grateful to those who recognized the work I have done in cinema. Hope Amulya will get a lot of love from the audience once again.” Let us tell you that the fans who have liked Pushpa will also like ‘Aala Vaikunthapuramulu’.

Thursday, February 3, 2022