Before RamSetu, see box office report of Diwali releases, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar shines | Box office report of films released on Diwali: Hrithik, Salman, Akshay Top 3- Aamir Khan gave flop
Krrish 3
Hrithik Roshan’s film Krrish was released on Diwali 2013. Rakesh Roshan is the director of the film. With a collection of 244 crores, it is the highest-grossing film released on Diwali.
Prem ratan dhan payo
Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was released on Diwali 2015. The film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, collected 210 crores.
housefull 4
Akshay Kumar came on 2019 Diwali. The fourth film of the hit franchise Housefull .. ‘Housefull 4’ earned 206 crores. It is the highest grossing film of Akshay’s career.
Golmaal Again – Secret Superstar
Aamir Khan’s ‘Secret Superstar’ released on October 19, while ‘Golmaal Again’ hit the theaters on October 20, a day after the festival. Both the movies were super hit. Golmaal Again became Ajay’s first 200 crore film. The film did a collection of 205 crores.
Happy New Year
The film Happy New Year came on the year 2014 Diwali. Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer this film did a business of 203 crores. The director of the film was Farah Khan.
sooryavanshi
Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi released in theaters on Diwali 2021. This film starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was a super hit with a collection of 195 crores.
Thugs of Hindostan
In 2018, Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan was released on November 8, a day after Diwali. The film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya had stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif as part of the main star cast. But by collecting around 151 crores, Thugs of Hindostan became one of the biggest flop films of 2018. The film was made on a budget of more than 200 crores.
till there is life
Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma starrer film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which came in the year 2012, was a hit with the earning of 120.65 crores. Yash Chopra was the director of the film.
R.One
At the same time, in the year 2011, Shahrukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer film Ra.One did a business of 118 crores. The budget of the film was very high, due to which it was not a hit at the box office.
Son of Sardar
In the year 2012, Jab Tak Hai Jaan had a clash with Ajay Devgan- Sonakshi Sinha’s film ‘Son of Sardar’. The film was a hit with the collection of 105.03 crores.
