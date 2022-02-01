Before RamSetu, see box office report of Diwali releases, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar shines | Box office report of films released on Diwali: Hrithik, Salman, Akshay Top 3- Aamir Khan gave flop

Krrish 3

Hrithik Roshan’s film Krrish was released on Diwali 2013. Rakesh Roshan is the director of the film. With a collection of 244 crores, it is the highest-grossing film released on Diwali.

Prem ratan dhan payo

Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was released on Diwali 2015. The film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, collected 210 crores.

housefull 4

Akshay Kumar came on 2019 Diwali. The fourth film of the hit franchise Housefull .. ‘Housefull 4’ earned 206 crores. It is the highest grossing film of Akshay’s career.

Golmaal Again – Secret Superstar

Aamir Khan’s ‘Secret Superstar’ released on October 19, while ‘Golmaal Again’ hit the theaters on October 20, a day after the festival. Both the movies were super hit. Golmaal Again became Ajay’s first 200 crore film. The film did a collection of 205 crores.

Happy New Year

The film Happy New Year came on the year 2014 Diwali. Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer this film did a business of 203 crores. The director of the film was Farah Khan.

sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi released in theaters on Diwali 2021. This film starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was a super hit with a collection of 195 crores.

Thugs of Hindostan

In 2018, Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan was released on November 8, a day after Diwali. The film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya had stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif as part of the main star cast. But by collecting around 151 crores, Thugs of Hindostan became one of the biggest flop films of 2018. The film was made on a budget of more than 200 crores.

