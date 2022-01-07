Before release Rajamouli’s film RRR legal trouble pil filed in Telangana High Court.

Entertainment

10 seconds ago
Director Rajamouli’s RRR has faced many problems ahead of its release. On one hand, the release of RRR was postponed on 7 January amid the increasing case of Corona virus. At the same time, PIL has been filed in the court to stay RRR. A PIL has been filed in the High Court regarding the release of RRR. A student has filed his petition regarding RRR in the Telangana High Court.

It has been written in this petition that this film tampers with history. Talks about two freedom fighters. Because of this, the film should not be issued a censor certificate. On this petition, the bench of Judge Ujjwal Bayan has said that he is a PIL. It will be heard by a bench of the Chief Justice.

Let us tell you that no information has come yet on whether this hearing will become a problem for the RRR film in the coming days. RRR’s team and director Rajamouli have also not issued any statement regarding the content of the film regarding this matter.

Jr NTR plays the role of Komaram Bheem in RRR and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the film Ram Charan. The whole story revolves around the characters of both. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan will be seen in a special role in the movie RRR. Remind that there was a controversy a few months ago regarding the character of Junior NTR, Komaram Bheem.

When the poster of Jr NTR was released. The matter became serious regarding Komaram Bheem’s look kurta pajama and cap. Telangana BJP leader Bandi Sanjay had threatened Rajamouli over the release of the film. After a few months, the matter was settled. Rajamouli’s RRR is expected to release in March to April. The budget of RRR movie is close to 450 crores.

Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 13:12 [IST]

