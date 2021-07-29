Before Robert Downey Jr Hollywood Superstar Tom Cruise was Approached for Iron Man Role in Marvel Movie | Before Robert, this superstar got the role of Iron Man, but luck is luck

New Delhi: Like all over the world, there are crores of fans of Marvel movies in India too. All the superstars of Marvel movies are very popular all over the world. Along with the onscreen stories of the superheroes of the Marvel Universe, the actors playing these characters also have their own stories that fans are usually not aware of. So let us tell you one such story today.

Robert got a new identity

Actually we are talking about one of the most popular superheroes of Marvel Universe, ‘Iron Man’. Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr has played this character so beautifully that there are countless viewers who today recognize Robert only as ‘Iron Man’ (Robert Downey Jr). This character blurred all the characters played by Robert and people only remember Iron Man.

Tom had rejected the role

But do you know that Robert Downey Jr was not the first person who was offered the role of ‘Iron Man’. Before Robert, this role has been offered to Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. But it is said that no one can change the writing of luck, and at that time perhaps luck had something else approved. Tom rejected this role for some reason and then Robert Downey Jr got this offer.

dead iron man

If we talk about reel life except real life, then ‘Iron Man’ dies while fighting Thanos in the film ‘Avengers Endgame’. ‘Iron Man’ himself dies but he saves the whole world. After shooting this part of the film, Robert Downey Jr was given a very warm farewell on the shooting set. But no one knows if Iron Man will return or not.

